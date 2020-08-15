Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina joined former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in announcing his retirement today. 

Source: Business Upturn

Raina, who has represented India in 226 ODIS, 18 Tests and 78 T20is, also took to Instagram to announce his retirement. 

Naturally, this has been a rough day for fans of Indian cricket, who took to Twitter to express their disappointment and bid farewell to the World Cup winner.

Both Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni are expected to play in the IPL, for which the duo are already in Chennai for a training camp ahead of the team's departure for UAE.