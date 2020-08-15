Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina joined former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in announcing his retirement today.

Raina, who has represented India in 226 ODIS, 18 Tests and 78 T20is, also took to Instagram to announce his retirement.

Naturally, this has been a rough day for fans of Indian cricket, who took to Twitter to express their disappointment and bid farewell to the World Cup winner.

#msdhoni’s retirement has cascading effect as his India and CSK teammate @ImRaina too announces retirement from intntl cricket. Raina’s recent statements had revealed his frustration at being repeatedly ignored by selectors for a place in ODI and T20 teams — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 15, 2020

I want to wish a very happy retirement to MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina. Both World Cup Winners, and should be counted amongst the legends of Indian Cricket.

After MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina also announces retirement from international cricket! Brothers in arms call it a day together! It will take time to sink in. Hope to see the most dynamic pair on the field do their magic now in IPL. Thank you my brother, @ImRaina! More power to you! pic.twitter.com/1iSetjPKEi — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 15, 2020

#BREAKING : After #Dhoni , @ImRaina announces retirement from International cricket..



Team #India



India will miss your services Raina! Thank you! — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 15, 2020

Both Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni are expected to play in the IPL, for which the duo are already in Chennai for a training camp ahead of the team's departure for UAE.