In an expected (and dare I say deserved) poll result conducted by Wisden, Rahul Dravid pipped Sachin Tendulkar to be declared the best Indian Test batsman in the last 50 years.

The competition was close, though. Sachin Tendulkar was in the lead for the longest time, before Dravid's fans came from behind and made him win by 52% votes, as compared to Master Blaster's 48%.

Now this started a huge debate on Twitter between Dravid and Sachin fans, as to which one of them is a better player. Here are some of the reactions.

Congrats #RahulDravid. While this will not matter to #TheWall but it matters to us! #Cricket #Kannadiga

| Rahul Dravid beats Sachin Tendulkar to be crowned greatest Indian Test batsman in last 50 years: Wisden India | Cricket News https://t.co/KHCNMhmchF — Ranganath Sadasiva (@rangu_s) June 24, 2020

Always been a fan of Rahul Dravid over Sachin Tendulkar. https://t.co/1bSaunV9Ac — SHANTANU (@Shantantantannn) June 24, 2020

Absolutely agree with this poll. Dravid is undoubtedly - India’s greatest batsman in Test cricket. I would put Sunil Gavaskar second on the list followed by Tendulkar. https://t.co/Gx84CCjCbU — Sameer Hashmi (@sameerhashmi) June 24, 2020

Tendulkar's greatness lies in the fact that he is amongst the top in both the lists. https://t.co/UJb4MtMfKH — CricVidya (@cricvidya) June 24, 2020

He failed more often. And he played in a better team than Tendulkar. — cricketingview (@cricketingview) June 24, 2020

I feel Ind played far less tests in 90s that Tendulkar missed out on some important tours in his 1st decade. Should have played one extra series each in Aus, Eng, WI, Pak and NZ in the 90s. Would have had an additional number of counter attacking hundreds at his physical prime. — Aaditya Aggarwal (@madaddie24) June 24, 2020

The list also had Sunil Gavaskar at the 3rd spot and current captain Virat Kohli at the 4th.

A total of 11,400 people took part in the survey.

Coming to the records, Sachin Tendulkar has the most runs in the format - 15921.

While Dravid comes 4th worldwide, with 13288.

Meanwhile Sunil Gavaskar stands at number 12 with 10122 runs and Virat Kohli at 45 with 7240.

However, Kohli is not retiring any time soon and we might see him breaking all of the records mentioned above and create some new ones.

But coming back to Dravid, number 1 in Test cricket is a position reserved for him in our hearts, even if it goes to someone else on the record list.