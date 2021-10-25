India lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets at the World T20 last night. This was the first time in our collective history that Pakistan has defeated India in an ICC world tournament. Our decades-long winning streak has finally come to an end courtesy of some magnificent batting by Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam.

We had a 12-match winning streak before last night and it was going to end sooner or later. And nobody knew it better than former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who said as much in 2016.

Some words said by ms dhoni back in 2016 #INDvPAK #PakVsInd pic.twitter.com/UA0s2TSd32 — Harsh Malhotra (@hmcric45) October 24, 2021

In the video, Dhoni reflects on the streak and says that losing at some point is inevitable. It may be in 10 years or in 50, (but) it's going to happen, he added.

Now, that is a man who lives in constant touch with reality. MS Dhoni is a wise, wise man. Even Twitter thinks so.

With this mindset, you avoid unwanted pressure & keep on winning. https://t.co/yMqlNk2tmo — Avinash singh 🇮🇳 (@Avinash77288773) October 25, 2021

Yes, this is what a sport is, you'll win but can also lose. Nobody can keep up with a world record for too long.Pakistan had to break that record one time or another.. And they did it yesterday that too gracefully. They deserve all the appreciation. #IndiaVsPak #PAKvIND https://t.co/3Dj6Tz3vun — Bhargavi jaladanki (@bharu1985) October 25, 2021

No shame in losing to a team which looked hungry and focused to win last night... No shame in admitting that this Pakistan Team was playing to prove a point to the world which has shunned it away thanks to the politics played in thier country#INDvPAK #India #ICCT20WorldCup https://t.co/p2yfpfnECq — Siddharth Sinha (@siddsin79) October 25, 2021

Disappointed dat #India lost its first game of the #T20WorldCup2021 Even more disappointed to see all the abuse by so called cricket fans to 🇮🇳players on social media. It’s a game for God sake & all players are human. They DO NOT DESERVE all this negativity & slander. #indvspak https://t.co/ZaXtPSBqEm — Anshuman Das🇮🇳 (@Anshuman2407) October 25, 2021

It had to happen someday. It's not like we were gonna keep winning until the end of time. It's a sport, a highly competitive one and sometimes we lose.