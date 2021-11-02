For Team Afghanistan, the ongoing World T20 is turning out to be a pretty memorable one. They have won 2 out of their 3 matches, which has put them below Pakistan in the second position on the table.

This means that they are above last year's ODI World Cup finalist, New Zealand, and semi-finalist, India. That is some achievement.

Afghanistan is back into winning colors!



Afghanistan beat Namibia by 62 runs to register their second win in the tournament. Seamers were outstanding today and took 8 wickets between them for the first time in the history of Afghanistan’s T20 international cricket. pic.twitter.com/VElFOsyVyx — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 31, 2021

Now, while it's tough to predict where the upcoming matches will take the team, one thing can be said for sure, we have all become huge fans of one of its players - Mohammad Shahzad. He is the coolest guy, just see for yourself.

1. When asked about his motivations in life, he said - sleeping and eating.

Main do cheezon ko qurbaan nahin kar sakta, ek sona aur ek khaana.

2. He likes singing, so he goes ahead and...sings. What a wonderful quality, he is really good at singing too.

3. He thinks of himself as a man with "natural beauty". We think so too, Shehzad.

such a champ pic.twitter.com/LJieVojjBH — Jazib Ch (@JazibChaudry) October 31, 2021

4. He is possibly the only guy who can give an open challenge to Virat Kohli, by saying that he doesn't need to diet like the Indian captain because he can still hit bigger sixes than him.

Why diet like @imVkohli when you can hit longer sixes than him, says Mohammad Shahzadhttps://t.co/eDTIkVORKf — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) May 3, 2018

Afghanistani players, in general, keep things fun outside the field and we love them for that. Hoping for more such moments.