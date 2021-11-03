The Indian cricket team took a knee for the Black Lives Matter movement before the start of the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. While it is an important gesture in support of black people everywhere, an Australian presenter has criticised the Virat Kohli-led side for not standing up to rampant caste discrimination in India.

In this video that has been going viral, Andrew Bolt called out the Indian team for not taking the proverbial knee against the rampant caste-related atrocities back home.

India should 'fix its own caste system' before taking the knee against racism.

- Andrew Bolt#WellSaid

This is so common that it doesn't affect anybody https://t.co/Q4bKoOU66h pic.twitter.com/YNGM8dgWRC — Saahil Sharma (@faahil) November 3, 2021

Caste extremists were hiding under the rock that people aren’t aware of this internationally. Well, not anymore. ❤️ https://t.co/IGd0lfnBFz — RatSmasher (@SmasherRat) November 2, 2021

A cat closes its eyes while drinking milk and thinks nobody is watching. Meanwhile, the world keenly watching our hypocrisy. Cat is an indian team. https://t.co/4WNfOdQlo1 — Sridhar Jeripothula. (@Sridhar_Jeri) November 2, 2021

Took one slipper, soaked in maatu sani, and slapped across the face with it. https://t.co/qL1CK710Vw — deivenki (@catchvp) November 2, 2021

Most are ignorant and doesn't want to look into the ills of our society. https://t.co/0CaZX4DjPx — Kabira Speaking 🇮🇳 (@RenegadeRawRed) November 2, 2021

"....Or is that bit too close to home?" Wow! Someone had to notice the sheer hypocrisy of Indian team standing for BLM yet still maintaining discriminatory caste system back home. Take a bow Sir! @Bolt_RSS https://t.co/gnNqi37p8I — Parag G (@ParagG8) November 2, 2021

Australian media criticising Indian cricket team for never taking knee against own caste system . And rightly so .. https://t.co/L6z2tY6V1d — Ravi Ratan (@scribe_it) November 2, 2021

Caste system must be eradicated. It’s an social evil. https://t.co/WmvVuneWjN — Lavanya Ballal (@LavanyaBallal) November 2, 2021

This is embarrassing... Yes we need to improve before we peach https://t.co/VwrRxsZmMY — Stand Up Now!✊ (@sharmaswapnil80) November 2, 2021

Thank God, somebody elucidated it nicely. https://t.co/Upak1IPsMq — Shambhu Arvind (@SAMRVND) November 2, 2021

One of the Indian cricket team member used caste slur in the coversation with a co-member during insta live. But still not apologized and facing defamation lawsuit in the court.

One of the member was showing his caste supremacy in the social media. — SacredFGames (@SacredFGames) November 2, 2021

We still have manual scavenging & there is no real relief to these poor & downtrodden who do this kind of work to survive. It’s all swept under the carpet as we try & kneel for BLM. Hypocrisy of the highest kind! Sadly! — Rohankaviraj (@rohankaviraj) November 2, 2021

While Bolt makes a very fair statement, please note that he is a conservative, right-wing racism denying pundit. So, this is a bit like Darth Vader telling the Roman Catholic Church not to hurt kids. Real mixed feelings there.