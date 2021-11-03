The Indian cricket team took a knee for the Black Lives Matter movement before the start of the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. While it is an important gesture in support of black people everywhere, an Australian presenter has criticised the Virat Kohli-led side for not standing up to rampant caste discrimination in India.
In this video that has been going viral, Andrew Bolt called out the Indian team for not taking the proverbial knee against the rampant caste-related atrocities back home.
India should 'fix its own caste system' before taking the knee against racism.— prashant (@prashant9_) November 2, 2021
- Andrew Bolt#WellSaid pic.twitter.com/7GBDQLGccA
Indians all over Twitter have been retweeting the video with comments of their own.
This is so common that it doesn't affect anybody https://t.co/Q4bKoOU66h pic.twitter.com/YNGM8dgWRC— Saahil Sharma (@faahil) November 3, 2021
Bitter truth 😏 https://t.co/YHpcSdYNj9— SENTHILKUMAR CHOCKALINGAM (@SENT9749) November 3, 2021
Caste extremists were hiding under the rock that people aren’t aware of this internationally. Well, not anymore. ❤️ https://t.co/IGd0lfnBFz— RatSmasher (@SmasherRat) November 2, 2021
Took one slipper, soaked in maatu sani, and slapped across the face with it. https://t.co/qL1CK710Vw— deivenki (@catchvp) November 2, 2021
True that..— Kabira Speaking 🇮🇳 (@RenegadeRawRed) November 2, 2021
Most are ignorant and doesn't want to look into the ills of our society. https://t.co/0CaZX4DjPx
"....Or is that bit too close to home?" Wow! Someone had to notice the sheer hypocrisy of Indian team standing for BLM yet still maintaining discriminatory caste system back home. Take a bow Sir! @Bolt_RSS https://t.co/gnNqi37p8I— Parag G (@ParagG8) November 2, 2021
Is Ban #AndrewBolt trending yet?— Lavanya Ballal (@LavanyaBallal) November 2, 2021
This statement about caste system will rankle many and bring out the keypad warriors.
Caste system must be eradicated. It’s an social evil. https://t.co/WmvVuneWjN
He's not wrong https://t.co/JJxtJ0ojeo— S🌹 (@needfoood) November 3, 2021
It's time for Indian team to against caste oppression, minority oppression.#DalitLivesMatter #MuslimsLivesMatters https://t.co/hOBtGXpyGU— Saravanan Annamalai (@SaravAnnamalai) November 2, 2021
This is embarrassing... Yes we need to improve before we peach https://t.co/VwrRxsZmMY— Stand Up Now!✊ (@sharmaswapnil80) November 2, 2021
Thank God, somebody elucidated it nicely. https://t.co/Upak1IPsMq— Shambhu Arvind (@SAMRVND) November 2, 2021
One of the Indian cricket team member used caste slur in the coversation with a co-member during insta live. But still not apologized and facing defamation lawsuit in the court.— SacredFGames (@SacredFGames) November 2, 2021
One of the member was showing his caste supremacy in the social media.
We still have manual scavenging & there is no real relief to these poor & downtrodden who do this kind of work to survive. It’s all swept under the carpet as we try & kneel for BLM. Hypocrisy of the highest kind! Sadly!— Rohankaviraj (@rohankaviraj) November 2, 2021
While Bolt makes a very fair statement, please note that he is a conservative, right-wing racism denying pundit. So, this is a bit like Darth Vader telling the Roman Catholic Church not to hurt kids. Real mixed feelings there.