The Indian cricket team took a knee for the Black Lives Matter movement before the start of the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. While it is an important gesture in support of black people everywhere, an Australian presenter has criticised the Virat Kohli-led side for not standing up to rampant caste discrimination in India. 

Source: ShethePeople

In this video that has been going viral, Andrew Bolt called out the Indian team for not taking the proverbial knee against the rampant caste-related atrocities back home. 

Indians all over Twitter have been retweeting the video with comments of their own. 

While Bolt makes a very fair statement, please note that he is a conservative, right-wing racism denying pundit. So, this is a bit like Darth Vader telling the Roman Catholic Church not to hurt kids. Real mixed feelings there. 