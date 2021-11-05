So, everyone knows it's Virat Kohli's birthday today and he is getting to celebrate it doing the one thing he is most passionate about - playing cricket.
That's special in itself, but to make it even more memorable, his fans decided to sing happy birthday in the stadium during India's World T20 match against Scotland.
Here are some reactions on the same:
The Dubai crowd singing Happy Birthday wish to Virat Kohli 🥳❤️#HappyBirthdayViratKohli • #INDvsSCO pic.twitter.com/ygwuOXgTYN— Troll RCB Haters (@Troll_RCBHaters) November 5, 2021
Did I just hear the entire stadium singing happy birthday for @imVkohli— Rohan Sanghvi (@rohansanghvi33) November 5, 2021
That's something you have earned.#ICCT20WC
The crowd singing happy birthday virat 🥺❤️✨— 𝐽𝑖𝑥𝑖𝑒𝑒☽ (@ChillaxVroo) November 5, 2021
Fans showering kohli with love in stadium ❤️— Yashvi (@BreatheKohli) November 5, 2021
That precious smile of virat kohli ❤️🤞 pic.twitter.com/cFWa2blELV
Happy Birthday 🎉 Wishes Captain ❤️— Virat's Fans Army™ (@fanarmy_virat) November 5, 2021
Fanbase of 👑 Kohli @imVkohli • #KingKohli
Global Superstar 💥#HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/LlfdXLpqqP
Virat Kohli appreciating and thanking fans birthday wishes in stadium 😍❤️#HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/cNuKPzwScJ— Girish (@ViratkohliFabb) November 5, 2021
Kohliiii 😍❤️ waving at fans for bday wish #HappyBirthdayViratKohli @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/riBettQPdx— P`` (@KollyfiedGal) November 5, 2021
And the crowd sings in unison to wish Virat Kohli. ♥️#HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/OnK6VrxNmi— ً (@Sobuujj) November 5, 2021
This is so nice.