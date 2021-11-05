So, everyone knows it's Virat Kohli's birthday today and he is getting to celebrate it doing the one thing he is most passionate about - playing cricket.

That's special in itself, but to make it even more memorable, his fans decided to sing happy birthday in the stadium during India's World T20 match against Scotland.

Here are some reactions on the same:

The Dubai crowd singing Happy Birthday wish to Virat Kohli 🥳❤️#HappyBirthdayViratKohli • #INDvsSCO pic.twitter.com/ygwuOXgTYN — Troll RCB Haters (@Troll_RCBHaters) November 5, 2021

Did I just hear the entire stadium singing happy birthday for @imVkohli



That's something you have earned.#ICCT20WC — Rohan Sanghvi (@rohansanghvi33) November 5, 2021

They are singing Happy Birthday for Virat. So cute. — Saucy Little Minx (@AfrikanStar_) November 5, 2021

The crowd singing happy birthday virat 🥺❤️✨ — 𝐽𝑖𝑥𝑖𝑒𝑒☽ (@ChillaxVroo) November 5, 2021

Fans showering kohli with love in stadium ❤️

That precious smile of virat kohli ❤️🤞 pic.twitter.com/cFWa2blELV — Yashvi (@BreatheKohli) November 5, 2021

Virat Kohli appreciating and thanking fans birthday wishes in stadium 😍❤️#HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/cNuKPzwScJ — Girish (@ViratkohliFabb) November 5, 2021

And the crowd sings in unison to wish Virat Kohli. ♥️#HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/OnK6VrxNmi — ً (@Sobuujj) November 5, 2021

This is so nice.