Australia defeated Pakistan in the T20 World Cup last night to reach the final of the tournament. While the match itself was a joy to watch, something that happened during the game seems to have vexed Gautam Gambhir. The former Indian opener wasn't too pleased about David Warner hitting a ball that had bounced twice for a six!
What an absolutely pathetic display of spirit of the game by Warner! #Shameful What say @ashwinravi99? pic.twitter.com/wVrssqOENW— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 11, 2021
Now, to those of a regular soul, this seemed a bit odd, considering it was just a bad ball getting smacked for a six!
Where is spirit of the game when a ball slips from bowler's hand and becomes an unplayable beamer but still batsman manage to score runs and even get free hit?— Vikas Kumar (@VikasKumarArt) November 12, 2021
I know there's difference of extent in both scenarios, but same logic can be applied in both cases. #PAKVSAUS #PAKvAUS https://t.co/EC5KSH9bY8
Bloke hits shit ball for a six.— Daniel Cherny 📰 (@DanielCherny) November 12, 2021
This is the worst take in cricket this year. https://t.co/Wkk4glg5Ay
What 😂😂— Pranav K.S (@iamkspranav28) November 12, 2021
That bowler bowled one of the worst deliveries and Warner wants to help his team to reach the final why there should be a spirit of the game ?? Warner played a sensible innings and still blaming him this baseless reason that is so annoying + comedy 🤣😅😂 https://t.co/zokJlN3W9k
Bowl shit get hit https://t.co/ZYVLiwGudU— Nikki Soars (@NikkiSoars) November 12, 2021
Does Gautam’s spirit of cricket extend to deliberately grassing catches off miss hits? Maybe he insists umpires let someone bat on when bowled playing an atrocious shot. A really poor take this. https://t.co/hYkiM0f22i— Peter Lalor (@plalor) November 12, 2021
If you don’t want to be hit for six then don’t bowl a ball that bounces twice 🧐— Tom Morris (@tommorris32) November 12, 2021
Sir aap 😂🤣😅 pic.twitter.com/WcaQQQqjF0— 🌝 𝗛𝗜𝗧 𝗬𝗔𝗗𝗨𝗩𝗔𝗡𝗦𝗛𝗜 𝟭𝟳™🏏🇮🇳 (@HitKandoriya) November 11, 2021
No I dont think it is. Desperate times call for desperate measures! Plus a stupid ball like that deserves to be punished. Warner made the most of a bad delivery. Suddenly thats against the spirit of cricket? Insane! https://t.co/J8YWgXLY48— NeilScienceguy (@NeilScienceguy1) November 12, 2021
What a load of shite, bowl nonsense get papped in the stands. I’m there most weeks https://t.co/PIuLsYieNM— James Cook (@JamieCook14) November 11, 2021
I don't understand Gautam Gambhir, man!