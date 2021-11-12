Australia defeated Pakistan in the T20 World Cup last night to reach the final of the tournament. While the match itself was a joy to watch, something that happened during the game seems to have vexed Gautam Gambhir. The former Indian opener wasn't too pleased about David Warner hitting a ball that had bounced twice for a six!

What an absolutely pathetic display of spirit of the game by Warner! #Shameful What say @ashwinravi99? pic.twitter.com/wVrssqOENW — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 11, 2021

Now, to those of a regular soul, this seemed a bit odd, considering it was just a bad ball getting smacked for a six!

If it's within the rules of icc, then there is nothing against the spirit of game. To win a high pressure world cup semifinal you need to be ruthless and merciless and that's what @davidwarner31 was. @ashwinravi99 will also agree to the same I guess.😌 https://t.co/5zpn7KwcQY — Shubham Sharma (@Shubham_iiest) November 12, 2021

Where is spirit of the game when a ball slips from bowler's hand and becomes an unplayable beamer but still batsman manage to score runs and even get free hit?



I know there's difference of extent in both scenarios, but same logic can be applied in both cases. #PAKVSAUS #PAKvAUS https://t.co/EC5KSH9bY8 — Vikas Kumar (@VikasKumarArt) November 12, 2021

Bloke hits shit ball for a six.



This is the worst take in cricket this year. https://t.co/Wkk4glg5Ay — Daniel Cherny 📰 (@DanielCherny) November 12, 2021

What 😂😂

That bowler bowled one of the worst deliveries and Warner wants to help his team to reach the final why there should be a spirit of the game ?? Warner played a sensible innings and still blaming him this baseless reason that is so annoying + comedy 🤣😅😂 https://t.co/zokJlN3W9k — Pranav K.S (@iamkspranav28) November 12, 2021

Bowl shit get hit https://t.co/ZYVLiwGudU — Nikki Soars (@NikkiSoars) November 12, 2021

It is within the rule so spirit of the game doesn't come into picture. If you call it a dead ball,in that case it won't be fair with a batsman who gets his bat broken while playing shot and is given out for being caught. @davidwarner31 @GautamGambhir @ashwinravi99 https://t.co/dCuqVoqqi4 — Navneet Singh (@nvneet_s) November 11, 2021

Does Gautam’s spirit of cricket extend to deliberately grassing catches off miss hits? Maybe he insists umpires let someone bat on when bowled playing an atrocious shot. A really poor take this. https://t.co/hYkiM0f22i — Peter Lalor (@plalor) November 12, 2021

If you don’t want to be hit for six then don’t bowl a ball that bounces twice 🧐 — Tom Morris (@tommorris32) November 12, 2021

No I dont think it is. Desperate times call for desperate measures! Plus a stupid ball like that deserves to be punished. Warner made the most of a bad delivery. Suddenly thats against the spirit of cricket? Insane! https://t.co/J8YWgXLY48 — NeilScienceguy (@NeilScienceguy1) November 12, 2021

What a load of shite, bowl nonsense get papped in the stands. I’m there most weeks https://t.co/PIuLsYieNM — James Cook (@JamieCook14) November 11, 2021

Bro don’t you know the fucking meaning of capitalising on the opportunity???! https://t.co/xVo2jWEtsH — Madhav (@_madhav09_) November 11, 2021

I don't understand Gautam Gambhir, man!