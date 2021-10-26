Pakistan might have beaten India at the T20 World Cup, but for this cute little kid, both Virat Kohli and Babar Azam won.

That's right. Her dad actually posted the video last night on Twitter and she is just so perfect in her thinking. It's brilliant! The world world would honestly be a better place if we shared her thoughts!

My daughter tells me that @imVkohli & #BabarAzam are bothers and both of them won last night. #IndiaVsPak #Cricket is a game! So, Take it as a game! pic.twitter.com/lsl5KyqBTQ — Saahil Suhail (@SaahilSuhail) October 25, 2021

She actually thinks Virat Kohli and Babar Azam play for the same team because they are brothers! OMG! She must be protected at all costs!

Even Twitter, which normally remains divided has bent the knee to this little queen!

A beautiful message by cutee bachi .Kash all grown up think so https://t.co/tRFjbkuBtn — Razaq khatana (@khatana76649116) October 26, 2021

Wow 😍❤️



Her sensibility and perspective is so much better than most people's! Bless your daughter. What an angel. https://t.co/azTnzcrCu7 — Mantasha (@MantashaBRashid) October 26, 2021

Kohli’s grandparents came to Delhi as refugees from West Punjab, so it’s not that far-fetched to say Kohli and Azam are brothers 😅 https://t.co/EDcVU7VDxr — tankie panky (@notpankyy) October 25, 2021

Cutest thing on the Internet. Thank you, dear child. https://t.co/oAuVaOPYDY — Anuradha Exwaized (@anuradhaxyz) October 25, 2021

Its true kids don't lie end of the day we are all brothers long live the brotherhood ,, https://t.co/mC6YM1n55u — Surinder Singh Channi (@Channi_INC) October 25, 2021

Waah.. let's learn such incredible love for ourselves ❤ https://t.co/1xhRKXU81I — Harsh Narayan (@harshnarayan) October 25, 2021

Such an innocent girl, I hope she remains like this forever 💖 https://t.co/NgASb9aT5P — Nandita नंदिता نندیٹا (@nanditajha5) October 25, 2021

This is so wholesome. It's just a good way to start the day!