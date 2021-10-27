Ever since India lost the World T20 match to Pakistan on Sunday, multiple wars of words have broken out on social media. Which, we wouldn't say was unexpected.

However, now that a few days have passed, it would only make sense if the conversation dies down because both teams have a lot of important matches to focus on. Well, tell that to Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Amir.

now who is going to save u😉😉😉😉😉 #PakvsNz — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 26, 2021

The two have been involved in a war of words for two days, which is getting more controversial by the minute.

It all started when Amir posted this tweet, asking if Harbhajan has broken his TV after India's defeat.

hello everyone woh pochna yeah tha @harbhajan_singh paa ji ne TV to ni tora apna koi ni hota hai end of the day its a game of cricket 😊. — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 25, 2021

To which, Harbhajan replied with a video of him hitting Amir for a 6.

Ab Tum bi bologe @iamamirofficial yeh 6 ki landing tumhare ghar k tv par to nahi hui thi ?? Koi nahi hota hai end of the day it’s a game of cricket as u rightly said 🤣 https://t.co/XqSnWhg9t3 pic.twitter.com/4IuWpPOpF1 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2021

Obviously, Amir was not going to take it, so he shared a video of Shahid Afridi hitting Harbhajan for boundaries.

https://t.co/tZGLtwBKCa me busy tha @harbhajan_singh apki bowling dekh raha tha test jab LaLA ne apko 4 bowls pe 4 sixes mare thay but cricket hai lag sakte but test cricket me 😅😅😅😅thora ziada ho gia tha — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 26, 2021

To which, Harbhajan reminded Amir of the infamous fixing scandal.

Lords mai no ball kaise ho gya tha ?? Kitna liya kisne diya ? Test cricket hai no ball kaise ho sakta hai ? Shame on u and ur other supporters for disgracing this beautiful game https://t.co/nbv6SWMvQl — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2021

For people like you @iamamirofficial only Paisa paisa paisa paisa .. na izzat na kuch aur sirf paisa..bataoge nahi apne desh walo ko aur supporters ko k kitna mila tha .. get lost I feel yuk talking to people like you for insulting this game and making people fool with ur acts https://t.co/5aPmXtYKqm pic.twitter.com/PhveqewN6h — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2021

Fixer ko sixer.. out of the park @iamamirofficial chal daffa ho ja pic.twitter.com/UiUp8cAc0g — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2021

Safe to say, things have gone too far. What Amir is doing, can't qualify as "banter" anymore. As for Harbhajan, yes, fixing is a very serious offense, but bringing it up to win a Twitter fight isn't the best way to go about things.

It doesn't look like they are going to stop anytime soon, though.