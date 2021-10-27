Ever since India lost the World T20 match to Pakistan on Sunday, multiple wars of words have broken out on social media. Which, we wouldn't say was unexpected.

However, now that a few days have passed, it would only make sense if the conversation dies down because both teams have a lot of important matches to focus on. Well, tell that to Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Amir.

The two have been involved in a war of words for two days, which is getting more controversial by the minute. 

It all started when Amir posted this tweet, asking if Harbhajan has broken his TV after India's defeat.

To which, Harbhajan replied with a video of him hitting Amir for a 6.

Obviously, Amir was not going to take it, so he shared a video of Shahid Afridi hitting Harbhajan for boundaries.

To which, Harbhajan reminded Amir of the infamous fixing scandal.

Safe to say, things have gone too far. What Amir is doing, can't qualify as "banter" anymore. As for Harbhajan, yes, fixing is a very serious offense, but bringing it up to win a Twitter fight isn't the best way to go about things.

It doesn't look like they are going to stop anytime soon, though.