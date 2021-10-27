Ever since India lost the World T20 match to Pakistan on Sunday, multiple wars of words have broken out on social media. Which, we wouldn't say was unexpected.
However, now that a few days have passed, it would only make sense if the conversation dies down because both teams have a lot of important matches to focus on. Well, tell that to Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Amir.
now who is going to save u😉😉😉😉😉 #PakvsNz— Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 26, 2021
The two have been involved in a war of words for two days, which is getting more controversial by the minute.
It all started when Amir posted this tweet, asking if Harbhajan has broken his TV after India's defeat.
hello everyone woh pochna yeah tha @harbhajan_singh paa ji ne TV to ni tora apna koi ni hota hai end of the day its a game of cricket 😊.— Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 25, 2021
To which, Harbhajan replied with a video of him hitting Amir for a 6.
Obviously, Amir was not going to take it, so he shared a video of Shahid Afridi hitting Harbhajan for boundaries.
https://t.co/tZGLtwBKCa me busy tha @harbhajan_singh apki bowling dekh raha tha test jab LaLA ne apko 4 bowls pe 4 sixes mare thay but cricket hai lag sakte but test cricket me 😅😅😅😅thora ziada ho gia tha— Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 26, 2021
To which, Harbhajan reminded Amir of the infamous fixing scandal.
Safe to say, things have gone too far. What Amir is doing, can't qualify as "banter" anymore. As for Harbhajan, yes, fixing is a very serious offense, but bringing it up to win a Twitter fight isn't the best way to go about things.
It doesn't look like they are going to stop anytime soon, though.