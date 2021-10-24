The intense rivalry between India and Pakistan means that a game of cricket easily gets treated as a surrogate for something more. People go wild on social media and in real life, almost to the point of lunacy. But, that is not always the case. 

As you would see at any cricket match between India and Pakistan there will always be fans who would treat each other with respect, watch a good game of cricket and have a good day, like they are supposed to. 

A Twitter user who goes by Games Underson (that's one good name!) has posted a few pictures of such fans, Indian and Pakistani alike in a Twitter thread. 

Here's a famous one. 

And some more!

Check out the whole thread here: 

This thread has been going viral and people are absolutely loving it. Well, most people!

This is very nostalgic. 