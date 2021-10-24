By no means does this qualify as an ideal start to the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match currently underway in Dubai. For Indians that is.

We have scored 15 runs in 3.3 overs, as I write this, and have already lost 2 wickets. Pacer Shaheen Afridi first removed KL Rahul and then Rohit Sharma to hand India two early and unexpected setbacks, and Twitter cannot believe its eyes right now.

Here are some of the reactions.

Arey yaar Pakistan please doosre wale Afridi ko bhejo 😭😭😭 — Pablo একশবার 🇵🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@SANDIPANMITRA6) October 24, 2021

What a scorcher that from Shaheen Afridi … Rohit Sharma .. What a name to have as your first world cup wicket against India. #IndvPak — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) October 24, 2021

Indian openers after facing Shaheen Afridi pic.twitter.com/nGXB2ePMLF — J. Sad Latte (@naanchannay) October 24, 2021

Shaheen Afridi today. pic.twitter.com/MNby5W8ruj — | Punjabi Mourinho ☬ | Bunny | (@Punjabi_Mou) October 24, 2021

A perfect delivery by Shaheen Afridi to dismiss Rohit Sharma. pic.twitter.com/Qy14zgnlLS — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 24, 2021

Shaheen on fire at Dubai, gets Rohit and Rahul. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 24, 2021

Indian Fans to shaheen afridi right now #PakvsIndia pic.twitter.com/bKP1u6P8Ch — Muhammad Usama (@LaughingGene2) October 24, 2021

Gulp.