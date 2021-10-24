By no means does this qualify as an ideal start to the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match currently underway in Dubai. For Indians that is.

We have scored 15 runs in 3.3 overs, as I write this, and have already lost 2 wickets. Pacer Shaheen Afridi first removed KL Rahul and then Rohit Sharma to hand India two early and unexpected setbacks, and Twitter cannot believe its eyes right now.

Here are some of the reactions.

Gulp.