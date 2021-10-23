Tomorrow, India and Pakistan will be playing against each other in their first match of this edition of the T20 World Cup. Both sides will look to start their campaign with a victory, but if statistics are anything to go by, India has a way higher chance of accomplishing that goal.

You can look for yourself.

1. India and Pakistan have faced each other 5 times in the tournament and India has won all 5 encounters.

This includes 2 matches in the 2007 World T20, one of which ended in a tie and went to a 'bowl-out'.

2. Meanwhile in the T20 format, they have played 8 matches, out of which India has won 6, and Pakistan only 1 in 2012.

3. India's highest run-getter against Pakistan in the T20 World Cups is Virat Kohli, who has remained unbeaten against the opponent.

He scored 78* in 2012, 36* in 2014, and 55* in 2016, respectively.

4. Despite playing one more match than India in the T20 World Cup, Pakistan's loss tally stands at 15 as opposed to India's 11.

5. In the last T20 World Cup, Pakistan could not qualify for the semi-finals, while India did. Though it was a long time ago, these things do have a bearing on the mind of the players.

6. Pakistan has also never won a match against India in the ODI World Cup where the tally between the two teams stands at 7-0 after their clash in 2019.

7. Pakistan's lowest total against India in the T20 World Cup is 128 while India's against Pakistan is 141.

It's true that anything can happen in cricket but safe to say that the odds are in India's favour.