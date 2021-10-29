Following India's loss to Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2021, there has been an outpour of absolute buffoonery across the country. But that is not the case with every cricket fan. Case in point, this Indian cricket fan who watched the match in UAE and was asked why he was still smiling after India's loss. 

Twitter has since been gushing over the maturity this man showed, the kind of maturity that seems to have been lost these days. 

This is what a true cricket fan looks like. End of the day, it's just a game, isn't it?