The what-ifs in sports have the tendency of haunting countries for decades. Some of them are never forgotten.

Hasan Ali's catch drop in the 19th over of the semi-final between Pakistan and Australia will likely become one of the above-mentioned what-ifs that will never be forgotten.

If the vicious trolling of him, partly because he married an Indian woman, is anything to go by.

Hassan Ali's Instagram is under attack by fans pic.twitter.com/ZSTqLniDdp — Abhishek  ︎ (@ImAbhishek7_) November 11, 2021

Pakistani toxic cricket fans are abusing hasan ali, feeling sad for him, @RealHa55an more power to you. #PAKVSAUS pic.twitter.com/lMDOpgEUEQ — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) November 11, 2021

Pakistani Cricketer Hasan ali and his Wife both are getting death threats, And Pakistani fans abusing her wife just because she is an Indian and Hasan is a Shia , No Cricketer,No Actor/Actress or Journalist supporting him. #IStandWithHasanAli pic.twitter.com/grVrEFnsPQ — Keshu Eleban (@Keshu__11) November 11, 2021

We would like to think, though, that some sense will prevail, as many people have already started standing up for him from both sides of the border.

In fact, #INDwithHasanAli is trending on Twitter as of now as Indians support the Pakistani player and the team for their efforts.

The kind of pressure, struggles & sacrifices a player has to go through for his country & his people is immeasurable. @RealHa55an is a star & indeed a good Cricketer.



Please respect your stars #Pakistan. This mindless abuse isn't going to help anyone. #INDwithHasanAli #PAKvAUS https://t.co/y9rFfEusZ9 pic.twitter.com/GuLI1IQbmB — SG Suryah (@SuryahSG) November 11, 2021

Lose and win is part of game. But abusing him only because he is shia is pathetic. Stay Strong kuffr Hasan Ali. #INDwithHasanAli pic.twitter.com/Rok9PHLa2R — 🐎 (@tarakasurr) November 11, 2021

Should we bow him? Yes he is a king, hasan ali you beauty, india loves you ❤️#PAKVSAUS pic.twitter.com/3zkoiYojDA — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) November 11, 2021

I know nobody wants to hear this right now but please don't forget that it was Hasan Ali picking Suryakumar Yadav's wicket that put all hopes of an Indian counterattack to rest, & his run out of Williamson that tipped the balance in our favour. — 'stan (@SageShahSuri) November 11, 2021

Shane Watson after Hasan Ali's drop: "Shoaib Malik, the elder statesman, knows this is the right time to go and look after his mate. He'll be feeling like he wants to dig himself into a hole. Shoaib Malik, that is brilliant."



Shoaib Malik showed how it's done. 💯#PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/YHfKFiku63 — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) November 11, 2021

me frantically defending Hasan Ali across 3 different apps pic.twitter.com/LLSNKuPi7a — Maham Nasir (@lightermachis) November 11, 2021

Heart touching video 😭😭

Hassan Ali — It's sports, it happens. It was a bad day for you. No issue at all, you're still our champ. 🇵🇰

Hassan Ali. #Hasan Ali Don't crying pic.twitter.com/VFzmcByh7k — Aleem Imran (@imranlone11) November 11, 2021

Win or lose is a part of game ♥️ Remember Hassan Ali played well against new Zealand now , today not hiS day 💔Be a mature circket Fan don't troll him 🌚#PAKvAUS #hasanali pic.twitter.com/OkjQykaukI — SyeĐa 🦋 🇵🇰 (@Iam_Syedaaa) November 11, 2021

These events in cricket need to be looked at from a mature perspective. It's safe to assume he was trying his best to get his country over the line. Catches get dropped. Losses, in the long run, are inevitable.



One shouldn't be subjected to hate for this reason.