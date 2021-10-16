Okay, firstly, how excited are you about the T20 world cup? The much-awaited event of the year begins on October 17, with the qualifiers taking place in Oman.

Ahead of the tournament, we bring to you a list of jerseys the team will wear during the most awaited tournament.

1. India

The jersey that is claimed to be inspired by its fans looks great. It is also called "Billion Cheers Jersey". With the shades of Prussian blue and royal blue, the team is all set for T20 World Cup 2021.

2. Pakistan

Pakistan also revealed their jersey for T20 World Cup India 2021 which is dark green in colour. The jersey includes a combination of greens & with yellow borders.

3. Sri Lanka

Team Sri Lanka revealed two kits for the tournament. With a lion printed on the side & a kit of the same design in different shades of blue.

4. South Africa

The jerseys for South Africa are bright & colourful. They have two different colours & the jerseys are inspired by the vibrant colours of the South African flag along with unique designs of Ndebele art.

5. Scotland

The jersey for Scotland is sharp purple. The design was picked among the 200 entries from school children across Scotland. It is also based on the colours of Scotland’s national emblem, the thistle.

6. Ireland

The jersey for Ireland is a combination of green and blue. It also includes sponsor logos with the team & T20 logo.

7. Nambia

With dark blue shade and full sleeves, the jersey looks bright. It has three colours, blue, dark blue & a pinch of red.

8. Papua New Guinea

The team was the first to reveal their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Jersey. The jersey for Papua New Guinea is colourful, with three different colors black, yellow, and orange. The sleeve is simple with black on the sides.

9. England

The new jerseys of England have blue, red & white colour schemes. It also includes the national flag logo on the right & the T20 logo on the left.

10. Netherlands

The Netherlands also revealed their Twenty20 World Cup 2021 jersey which is full sleeves, with horizontal stripes. The colour is orange, including the logos of the team & T20.

11. Bangladesh

Bangladesh revealed their jersey for the T20. The team decided to go with a lighter shade of green with the T20 logo on the left & the team logo on the right.

12. Australia

Team Australia is fond of yellow colour as for a long time the team goes with yellow. This time too with most of the yellow, WC T20 Logo at the right black, & the Kangaroos team logo on the left.

13. Afghanistan

Afghanistan presented its jersey for the T20 world cup which is similar to what they have worn before. They decided to keep it blue with the country name in the center.

14. New Zealand

This time with a distant uniform, New Zealand reveals its T20 jersey. With light cream shirt colour & the logo in the center, a little touch of blue, the jersey looks fine.

15. Oman

Oman will play for the first time in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2021. The team is already excited to be a part of the tournament. The jersey looks great with a red & flaming pattern of green.

16. West Indies

West Indies decided to go with a similar look as we saw in the previous tournament. With yellow trims & yellow colour, the West Indies cricket team presented their jersey for T20.

Can't wait till tomorrow!