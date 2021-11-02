Former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen, like many of his peers, has tweeted in support of the Indian cricket team after the Virat Kohli-led side lost to New Zealand by 8 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2021. 

Source: The Sports Rush

Now, Pietersen's love for India is well documented. From scoring centuries in this country to saving rhinos, the legendary English player keeps coming back for more and more. So, it is not suprise that the tweet supporting India was in Hindi. 

And people have been loving KP for this. Well, mostly.

Amidst all the praise and some idiotic trolling, the one thing that truly caught our eye, woke us up was a couple of dudes saying they could imagine KP sounding like Captain Russell from Lagaan.

AND, OH MY GOD, HE DOES! Now, I can't unsee it. 

Source: Twitter

I wonder, if Pietersen's seen Lagaan. Someone should really tell him about the serious coloniser vibes here. 