Former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen, like many of his peers, has tweeted in support of the Indian cricket team after the Virat Kohli-led side lost to New Zealand by 8 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2021.

Now, Pietersen's love for India is well documented. From scoring centuries in this country to saving rhinos, the legendary English player keeps coming back for more and more. So, it is not suprise that the tweet supporting India was in Hindi.

खेल में एक विजेता और एक हारने वाला होता है। कोई भी खिलाड़ी हारने के लिए बाहर नहीं जाता है। अपने देश का प्रतिनिधित्व करना सबसे बड़ा सम्मान है। कृपया महसूस करें कि खेल के लोग रोबोट नहीं हैं और उन्हें हर समय समर्थन की आवश्यकता है। — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) November 1, 2021

And people have been loving KP for this. Well, mostly.

Lots of love from the bottom of heart ❤️❤️ — Piyush Mishra (@PiyushM50602970) November 1, 2021

Using pure google translator🤣🤣🤣

Anyway! Thank you @KP24 for supporting our team... https://t.co/ui0EaUh0LT — ⇛ (@nktwiet) November 2, 2021

Well aside and all, but the bigger question is, how is KP's Hindi so goood? https://t.co/7SJhZFG7ne — Anurag Anand (@imanurag014) November 1, 2021

And here some Indians are trolling criticising them abusing them and their families 💔 🙂 atleast behave like a human https://t.co/316TH11YV3 — Prachi Verma (@PrachiV07228633) November 1, 2021

Well said kp @KP24!

Sometimes it is very hard to be a Indian Cricket team fan 💔. Apart from 2 back to back losses we still support @BCCI.

We loved Indian Cricket Team

We love Indian Cricket Team

We will love India Cricket Team#BCCI #indiancricket https://t.co/KDdKN4q3av — Jnana Teja (@JnanatejaG) November 1, 2021

Amidst all the praise and some idiotic trolling, the one thing that truly caught our eye, woke us up was a couple of dudes saying they could imagine KP sounding like Captain Russell from Lagaan.

Sorry but I find it impossible NOT to read this in Captain Russell's "Toom Sala goolam log..." Accent 😐 https://t.co/SPMteXt5rp — Nishant (@nishant0511) November 1, 2021

AND, OH MY GOD, HE DOES! Now, I can't unsee it.

I wonder, if Pietersen's seen Lagaan. Someone should really tell him about the serious coloniser vibes here.