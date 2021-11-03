Pakistan became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals after Babar Azam-led side brought up their four in four wins by beating Namibia by 45 runs.

With exceptional bowling by Pakistani players, the opponent could only manage 144-5 in 20 overs.

Pakistan's performance in the T20 World Cup is commendable and praised by a lot of people on the internet. Michael Vaughan, former England captain, also took to Twitter to appreciate Pakistani captain Babar Azam.

By now, you must have noticed what went wrong here. It seems like the appreciation was not very genuine, as he misplaced letters D and Z. Netizens soon started trolling him for this typo, saying keyboard and autocorrect goofed things for him.

Many Pakistani fans commented with their own version of English and called him out for this mistake.

Yar Babar Azam😩😂 — sᴀɪᴍɪ♥︎🌻|𝑇20𝑊𝑜𝑟𝑙𝑑𝐶𝑢𝑝2021🏏| (@Pakistanii_kuri) November 2, 2021

Who is this New Guy BABAR ADAM



Kindly Clarify Sir — Faisal Moid (@FMmoid) November 2, 2021

Usko bhi England me Lele Adam — Ronak (@Ronak58537655) November 2, 2021

Thanks Malik Vaughan. https://t.co/tIlUVF5fOP — abdul basit janjua (@janjua_basit) November 2, 2021

Thank you Michael wagon 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/42uC5XXdyA — wajeeh (@whoiswajeeh) November 2, 2021

Thank you Majid Vaughan . https://t.co/M75nh5wQls — Mad Max (@MaxMadness07) November 2, 2021

I knew abt Babar azam but this is a new player!! Hopefully he does well — King Soham 🇮🇳 (@Soham1706) November 2, 2021

Azam hai😭 — Ariha Fatimah⁷ Paints (@arihafatimah) November 2, 2021

Azam not adam — UMAR RIAZ FANCLUB (@AsimShafiq786) November 2, 2021

Pakistan will next face Scotland in their last match in Sharjah on Sunday.