Following India's two consecutive losses at the World Cup, Virat Kohli has been receiving endless criticism that is often too harsh.

Which, of course, is unfair - and Pakistanis have found their own way of pointing that out. Like this Twitter user who cheekily said that if Indians don't like Virat anymore, Pakistanis will be happy to have him.

Hume dedo Virat Kohli agar nahi pasand aa raha ab — soha (@SohaTazz) October 31, 2021

And that opened a floodgate of responses, which were basically all about people we would rather send and people who we want. And some other banter.

Give fawad, take indian cricket team — K (@madeforbrettLEE) November 3, 2021

Would love a swap between Kohli and sarfaraz ahmed😆 — سید ابرار (@syed_ebi) November 1, 2021

Virat rehne do aap modi ji ko lelo plz — gagan (@GaganKumariya) November 2, 2021

Kohli Le jao, aur world cup haar jao🤗 — limbal_ischemia (@meta_morphopsia) November 2, 2021

Kangana Ranaut le lo Mahira Khan k badle... — KABIR SADH REQUESTS YOU TO WEAR A MASK (@KabirSadh) November 2, 2021

1000cr akele kamata hai vo ek saal main, pura pakistan cricket board ka turn over 800cr hai, aukat dekhkar baat kro. — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) November 1, 2021

Itani toh net worth bhi nahi hai, thoda dekh ke lapeto bhai... — Ashwin (@ThePaidMan) November 1, 2021

thora uncha bolo bhai itni upar awaz nahi arahi pic.twitter.com/3fZK29symi — 🌻 (@cottag3core) November 1, 2021

Hum nahin denge Virat.