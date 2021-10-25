An India Pakistan clash is always special, especially at the World Cup. It becomes more than just a match. It's a celebration. Cricketers from both countries will tell you all about the friendly relations they get to have with fans from opposing sides.

Case in point, this video of Pakistani fans engaging in friendly banter with MS Dhoni and K.L. Rahu before yesterday's match. A fan can be seen jokingly asking Rahul to to not play well for one game. She also makes a similar request off MSD.

Pakistan fans doing friendly banters with @MSDhoni and Rahul 😂❤pic.twitter.com/6XWUnYn717 — Dhoni Army TN™ (@DhoniArmyTN) October 23, 2021

This makes cricketers seem so human, doesn't it? Anyhow, unless you are a prick, you love this. Everyone loves these little things.

Itna kya dil pe lena inki baaton ko dil pe...😭😭#INDvPAK https://t.co/stGDIfVyvT — Tweet2Ri (@turi0301) October 24, 2021

Fans are fans! But MS is MS. https://t.co/jQs0ORyEIf — M (@Mihir0297) October 24, 2021

We might have lost the match the but the lesson we learn from this video is that MS Dhoni is too precious for the world and he must be protected at all costs.