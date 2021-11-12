Pakistan lost to Australia in the semi-final of World T20 yesterday, and to be honest, it was tough to not feel for the side. The first reason is - if the trophy is not coming to India, it should at least come to the subcontinent. Second - they really were having a dream run.

Obviously, what's disappointing for us was devastating for Pakistanis and they chose to deal with it how they choose to deal with all cricket losses. By tweeting funny stuff. Here's some of it.

Girls if he's replying to you rn despite of the on going match he isn't the one, Jo Rizwan ka nahi wo kisi ka nahi — Sana Rizvi (@TheKharateyKid) November 11, 2021

pakistan losing reminded me of how i lost u, this match ain't it but we were the best match for each other, the runs reminded me of how badly i wanted to run to u, when i saw the kind of shots they were making i remembered how i shot my shot with u — ✧ (@zainabshutup) November 11, 2021

Australia tumhara semi-final jeetnay ka koi maqsad nae tha agar tumne New Zealand ke sath he khelna tha toh tum ghar mein he khel lete. — rameen (@rameensak) November 12, 2021

atleast pakistani team made me feel something — rameen (@rameensak) November 12, 2021

BABAR REALLY SAID BC AND HONESTLY SO TRUE — Naam may kya rakha hai (@zainariaz06) November 11, 2021

Rona ah raha hai. — Naam may kya rakha hai (@zainariaz06) November 11, 2021

wese bhi cricket lame hai guys koi baat nahi hockey dekho — Dee ✨ (@filterdee) November 11, 2021

And this, of course. It's okay, if it makes you guys feel better, for one day, this is okay.

Atleast izzat se haare hain, 10 wicket se nahi — nini (@yizhuobub) November 11, 2021

The boys played well.