Of course, you remember the guy. Everyone does. If not by his name, then definitely by his rant.

He is the guy who got famous overnight for his "maaro mujhe maaro" rant after Pakistan's loss to India in the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Well, we are (painfully) aware that tables have turned today after Pakistan's first victory against India at any World Cup, and Momin is beyond excited. Understandably.

Here is a video of him celebrating the win on Instagram.

He claims that he had predicted this result, and breaks into screaming which is a legitimate reaction in my opinion.

For once, "waqt badal gaya, jazbaat badal gaye", stands true for both countries.