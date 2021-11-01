Like all of us, Shashi Tharoor was disappointed with India's performance last night. That's fair. However, it can be said that his quest for an answer as to WHY it happened was a bit...aggressive?

In a tweet, Tharoor said that he wants Virat Kohli to tell why India is not being able to play as per expectations in the World Cup.

We have adored them, applauded them, admired them & awarded them. We don't mind their losing but we do mind their not even putting up a fight. The captain needn't tell us what went wrong (we could see that for ourselves); he needs to tell us WHY!:https://t.co/G4xNxt9N4T — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 1, 2021

Which is a bit premature request, if not borderline entitled. How is the captain supposed to answer that big a question just a few minutes after the game?

There is so much that goes into an innings, it takes time to break things down and understand WHY things went wrong. It also takes time to heal from defeats. Some people on Twitter tried to explain that to Mr. Tharoor.

Nope, he doesn’t owe you shit. Mind your own business. — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) November 1, 2021

What the hell!!! Why should he give any explanation to you? This is sport sir, performance like these happen. I am sure the players would have discussed within themselves as to what went wrong & they will surely be back to their best. This is a champion team. https://t.co/KPYIgpOJtv — jayant kumar jha (@jayantjha6) November 1, 2021

No, Mr Tharoor neither the captain nor his teammates owe you any explanations. It's a game, one side played better and won.

You should better mind your own business & ask questions with the govt in power instead of asking accountabilities from a cricket team. https://t.co/ORtvQ5Ysw6 — Rahul Soren (@rahulsoren) November 1, 2021

Dr Tharoor, Sometimes we loose, sometimes we win. Sports work like this. They aren’t our salary employees who need to answer you or me. Having a bad game doesn’t means they didn’t fight. Whole

Team did fight and will do forever for our country. https://t.co/5kleZMBCZT — Samarth Jerry (@jerrysamarth) November 1, 2021

A sportsman always give his 100% whatever are d circumstances, sometimes other team get better output which decided d result dt day. Pl support d team & encourage rather than asking questions which will demoralise them. We never ask similar questions when they win emphatically. https://t.co/oXecTvQowF — Kavi🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@kavita_tewari) November 1, 2021

Neither Kohli nor the team owe you- or me- anything, Mr Tharoor. They are professional athletes who can have an off day. Believe me, they will be hurting far more than we are. https://t.co/sdnEHijz3x — Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) November 1, 2021

I've huge respect for Shahsi sir but this is wrong , the captain knows better than all of us , even better than the professionals , what went wrong ? WHY it went wrong ? Are these questions you expect him to answer ? Come on , let's just give them all , some space for now ! https://t.co/t8eMiMYGOW — Anushree Mishra (@Anushree1401) November 1, 2021

To become a part of the team's success, while abandoning it or being rude towards it in the face of a loss is far from ideal. That's not what true supporters do.