A lot happens during a cricket match. As much as we enjoy watching it, we should also consider how a player gives his best to make his country win.

While it's easy to sit in front of the screen to give commentary, we all need to be a little sensitive about it.

Hasan Ali's catch drop in the semi-final between Pakistan and Australia is one such moment we need to support them more.

This gesture by Shoaib Malik, who quickly runs to Hasan Ali to cheer him up, is the perspective we all need when we watch cricket.

Twitteratis are already lauding this gesture by Shoaib Malik, and honestly, we should too.



Shane Watson after Hasan Ali's drop: "Shoaib Malik, the elder statesman, knows this is the right time to go and look after his mate. He'll be feeling like he wants to dig himself into a hole. Shoaib Malik, that is brilliant."



Shoaib Malik showed how it's done. 💯#PAKvAUS

“I see you brother & I am here for you.”



This is the stuff true greatness is built of. So proud of the camaraderie & empathy in this team.



This is the stuff true greatness is built of. So proud of the camaraderie & empathy in this team.

Humanity is the essence of why we are here- to support, to love & to hold space. When the material disappears there's only love ❤️

No one knows what Hassan Ali went through when he dropped that catch.

No one knows what Hassan Ali went through when he dropped that catch.

Be like Shoaib Malik

One of the best moments from the #PAKVSAUS match today was when @realshoaibmalik consoled @RealHa55an when he dropped a catch. Be like him.

One of the best moments from the #PAKVSAUS match today was when @realshoaibmalik consoled @RealHa55an when he dropped a catch. Be like him.

Thank you @babarazam258 for your excellent leadership of an excellent @TheRealPCB team!

You can be either Shoaib Malik today or an abusive indian. Decision is yours.

Shoaib Malik cheers up Hassan Ali after he dropped Wade

I absolutely loved the way @realshoaibmalik went up to @RealHa55an just after dropping that catch and tried to cheer him up. Shows exactly what Malik brings to the this team, and I'd be more than eager to see him play the world cup next year, and probably bow out a champion.

Sportsmanship....well done Shoaib Malik.we are always supporting of Pakistan cricket team 🇵🇰❤#hassan_ali

In a world full of losers wannabe cricket fans who are just cussing Hassan Ali over his bad performance be Shoaib Malik and support him.

Can we take a moment to appreciate Shoaib Malik on how he ran towards Hasan Ali to motivate him right after he had just dropped a catch!

Can we take a moment to appreciate Shoaib Malik on how he ran towards Hasan Ali to motivate him right after he had just dropped a catch!

This is such an incredible gesture from Shoaib Malik amidst all the chaos that goes around in these big games.❤️@realshoaibmalik.

Hassan Ali is a brilliant Player. I would request everyone to stop abusive comments, trolling & hate. @realshoaibmalik did the right thing by supporting a young player just when he needed it. Always proud of all our boys! Pakistan cricket team has a bright future ❤️

Lots of support to Hasan Ali and huge respect here for Shoaib Malik

Now that's a brilliant display of sportsmanship!

