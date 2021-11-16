The Australian cricket team has been in news recently, for their first World T20 victory of course, but also for the unusual celebration they followed it up with.

In multiple videos that are being shared on social media, the Australians can be seen having alcohol from their shoes, something we are definitely not used to seeing in this part of the world.

Celebration of the Australian team in the dressing room after winning their first Men's T20 World Cup - Epic.pic.twitter.com/ziHGmwq0Mf — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 15, 2021

Here are the reactions of people to the celebration, and most of them are very similar.

A little disgusting way of celebrating no?? pic.twitter.com/H96vMlabC8 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 15, 2021

This shoey thing looks fun. But when I think of me drinking from my shoe 😬😬😬😬🥴🥴🥴🥴 #Australia #T20WorldCupFinal #T20WorldCup #LiveTheGame pic.twitter.com/JQ9hhLjU5J — Ananya S Ashok 😷 (@anae7_smiash) November 15, 2021

Ok, yes the shoe celebration from Australia is disgusting but that doesn't mean it's not fun, if I won the world cup then I'll do it too. It's not like they are casually drinking out of a shoe every day. — Kimbula Bunis 🥐 (@PO5IT1VE) November 16, 2021

What the Hell Is going on in Australian Team's Dressing Room🤮@CricketAus #T20WorldCupFinal https://t.co/gMks7zI89J — Osama Gabol (@OsamaGabool) November 15, 2021

Was going perfectly well before I saw this shit. https://t.co/unRFMRdQOJ — Syed Ubaid ~ (@SyedUbaid1995) November 15, 2021

We got knocked out by a guy that drinks champagne out of his sweat stained shoes. Lovely. https://t.co/inLESvdkz6 — Prince 🇮🇪 (@PrinceePukhtun) November 15, 2021

I nearly puked https://t.co/Se122Gmt1I — Aman Malik (@PatrakaarPopat) November 15, 2021

Though this is something quite common in Australia. This celebration is called "doing a shoey" and also has historical relevance apparently.

Drinking from a shoe has historically been performed as both a bringer of good fortune, a hazing punishment, or a party piece. The practice remains particularly popular in Australia, where it is called (doing) a shoey.



Source: Wikipediapic.twitter.com/YNlWCO8klr — Rafay (@iTheExalter) November 15, 2021

The practice of drinking from shoe is nicknamed 'Shoey' in Australia. #Aussies Formula 1 racer @danielricciardo introduced this trend in racing arena while celebrating his victory in podium.

So,If you don't like anything, it's okay. But don't make fun of other cultures.#AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/702jASQTGH — Souvik Roy (@souvikroy_SRT) November 16, 2021

So that's that. I mean, who are we to say it shouldn't be done. It's just, it is tough to watch.