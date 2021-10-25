Pakistan has defeated India by 10 wickets in our first match of the World T20 by 10 wickets. Pakistani openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan batted brilliantly on a difficult pitch to take the game away from India.
After the match, Indian skipper Virat Kohli spent a moment congratulating the Pakistani batsmen, the picture of which has since gone viral. Twitter has been lauding the Indian skipper for his sportsman's spirit.
This. #INDvPAK #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/tnjAYNO0BC— Tavleen Singh Aroor (@Tavysingh) October 24, 2021
This is why Great Virat is being called a living legend.— Ishtiaq Khan (@ishtiaq787) October 24, 2021
Precisely this is what True sportsmanship all about.
Congratulations to pakistan.
Well played boys.
👍👋👌 https://t.co/mEY7rIqQFV
That was Moment of the Match 😊✌🏾 https://t.co/Qu4grgrxVX— Michelle Michael (@mishumt) October 24, 2021
Weldon Rizwan and Babar♥️. Respect for virat Kohli.#PakvsIndia #BabarAzam #rizwan #ViratKohli #AkshayKumar #India #PakistanZindabad #pakistan pic.twitter.com/Duqk67KUXa— N A V E E D (@naveedsh899) October 24, 2021
Wow what a beautiful moment between Kohli and Rizwan! #IndvsPak #T20WorldCup #ViratKohli #Rizwan pic.twitter.com/MhU4IfrKeI— Samreen Saimi (@Samreen012) October 24, 2021
Thank you #ViratKohli @imVkohli for true sporting gesture. Gentleman’s Game. Best regards and lots of respect from #Pakistan #PAKvIND #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup21 pic.twitter.com/0KCoc6TgCM— Humanist (@TSM_Humanist) October 24, 2021
At the end of the day Cricket is a beautiful game!! ❤️#India #Pakistan #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup #MSDhoni #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/53jxHvDwOR— Deepak Kolay (MSDian 💛) (@msdian_deepak7) October 24, 2021
Such A Heart Warming Moment 🥺❤@imVkohli @babarazam258 @iMRizwanPak#PakvsIndia#INDvPAK#TeamPakistan#TeamIndia #BabarAzam #ViratKohli— ✫°•ᴬᴹᴺᴬ✫•° (@Amna_Tweetz) October 24, 2021
Congratulations Pakistan pic.twitter.com/5SKgP34xL8
Beautiful moment ❤️ #ViratKohli #T20WorldCup #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/gbdwG2wuTQ— (っ◔◡◔)っ ♥ Chaman zehra ♥ (@chamanzehra1) October 24, 2021
Cricket has no 'Boundaries'#INDvPAK #ViratKohli #Pakistan #Dhoni #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/IArtM0VVPR— arun sandilya (@arunsandilya) October 24, 2021
Best picture on internet today #PakVsInd #ICCT20WorldCup2021 #Pakistan #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/wII3lnvBN6— Talha🔥🇵🇰 (@Talhaakhan000) October 24, 2021
It's a beautiful game. Why not keep it that way!