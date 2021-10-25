Pakistan has defeated India by 10 wickets in our first match of the World T20 by 10 wickets. Pakistani openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan batted brilliantly on a difficult pitch to take the game away from India.

Source: Twitter

 After the match, Indian skipper Virat Kohli spent a moment congratulating the Pakistani batsmen, the picture of which has since gone viral. Twitter has been lauding the Indian skipper for his sportsman's spirit. 

It's a beautiful game. Why not keep it that way!