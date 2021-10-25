Pakistan has defeated India by 10 wickets in our first match of the World T20 by 10 wickets. Pakistani openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan batted brilliantly on a difficult pitch to take the game away from India.

After the match, Indian skipper Virat Kohli spent a moment congratulating the Pakistani batsmen, the picture of which has since gone viral. Twitter has been lauding the Indian skipper for his sportsman's spirit.

This is why Great Virat is being called a living legend.

Precisely this is what True sportsmanship all about.

Congratulations to pakistan.

Well played boys.

It's a beautiful game. Why not keep it that way!