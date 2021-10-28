It's safe to say that Pakistani TV is dramatic. As Indians, we recognise that all too well. Anyway...

A day after Shoaib Akhtar's walk-off as an "expert" on PTV, a new clip has emerged where Misbah-ul-Haq, along with Wasim Akram and others, has an 'amusing discussion' about the missing finger in Waqar Younis' hand.

That's a sentence I couldn't have imagined writing today, or ever, but well. So, the anchor points out how Waqar has only 4 fingers on his left hand and says making it big is all about determination.

This message is something Wasim completely ignores, and jokes and says he did not know Waqar had 4 fingers.

While Misbah add:

Waqar bhai waise iska nuksaan aapka toh nahin hai, iska nuksaan doosre bowlers ko hai...kyunki aap fielding kar rahe hote ho.

Hmm. It was very funny for everyone, including Waqar, so the conversation continued and Wasim told the anchor how he used to make 'missing finger excuse' for dropping catches.

People are finding it as odd as it is. Not. Read the reactions, here.

