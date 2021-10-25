After Pakistan's victory in the opening match of World T20, 2021, we hope the next match brings good news for India.

The Captain of the Pakistan National Cricket Team, Babar Azam, did his best to make his team win. Throughout the match, Babar secured his place at the best.

The much-talked captain of Pakistan is from Lahore, the first cousin to the Akmal brothers. 27-year-old is a top-order batsman who began his cricket journey at a very young age.

Babar would play cricket on the streets with his cousins Kamran and Umar Akmal. Their stories intrigued him & inspired him to take cricket as a profession.

His journey began at an under-15 world championship in 2008, and he played two under-19 World Cups in 2010 and 2012, where he was Pakistan's top run-scorer.

He is regarded as one of the best contemporary batsmen in the world. Azam had the distinction of top-scoring regularly in age-group domestic cricket before he was called up to the national side in 2015.

Babar's performance in the 5th ODI ton against West Indies, where he became the third Pakistani batsman after Zaheer Abbas and Saeed Anwar to hit three consecutive ODI centuries, became his career-defining moment.

After his unbeaten 90 against New Zealand in Hamilton, Babar managed to prove himself as a batsman for all formats.

Though the first couple of years of Test cricket didn't bring him success, with steady improvements he is now one of Pakistan's best ever batsmen. Babar was also the second fastest player to 2000 ODI runs and the second quickest to 1000 T20I runs.

Known for his discipline and level-headed attitude. Babar has made a name for himself giving the best performances consistently.

With his captaincy in the recent opening match of World T20, we seem to have a tough competition now.