Following last night's loss to Pakistan at the World T20, Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami has been subjected to online trolling and hate.

It keeps getting worse, every time you refresh.

The abuses were so severe that even Twitter had to step in at one point.

My last cricket thought of the evening is that even when we lose matches, Pakistani fans have a sense of humour about things and a kind of elan. I'm horrified by the vile abuse heaped on Mohammad Shami by his compatriots. The rot of hatred seems to have infected everywhere there — fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) October 24, 2021

Horrifying Islamophobic abuse being hurled at Mohammed Shami on social media after India's loss to Pakistan. The Indian team failed collectively, but Shami seems to be the only one bearing this cross. In complete solidarity with Shami. We are lucky that he plays for us. — Uday Rana (@UdaySRana) October 24, 2021

Don't target Shami 🙏🏻🙏🏻. He is also INDIAN. We loose due to poor performance of our team except #Kohli & #Pant . All other than these 2 are responsible for defeat. So, why we are blaming someone by targeting his religion. Don't spread this poison.#Shami #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/hnCty0aFQQ — Chaudhary Akshay Khoth (@Ch_Akshay_Khoth) October 24, 2021

Stop being so harsh on mohammad shami. Everyone except Virat,Rishabh and Bumrah had a bad game. Respect the game, and move forward. We'll bounce back, for sure.#INDvPAK #MohammadShami #T20WorldCup #Casteism — Potterwatch (@__sportsaddict7) October 25, 2021

This is truly disgusting behaviour and it's just disheartening to see one of Team India's finest having to go through this because he had one bad day at work!