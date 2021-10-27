The last few days have been quite eventful for Pakistani cricket fans. For mostly good reasons, but also some bad ones.

In a fresh controversy, ex-pacer Shoaib Akhtar walked out of a TV show after a spat with the host. 

Akhtar is the expert at PTV News for their World Cup special show and was part of a panel discussion that was analysing Pakistan's performance against New Zealand. This is when Nauman asked Akhtar about the team's batting, but the latter changed the conversation to the bowling unit.

This did not go down well with Nauman, who called Akhtar rude and asked him to leave if he wants to.

Akhtar did that. He resigned as an expert and left the panel.

Obviously, the news spread like wildfire as people started sharing the clip on Twitter. Seeing the issue get out of hand, Akhtar clarified his side of the story on Twitter.

And Nauman clarified his.

So that's where the issue stands now. Way too much drama for a Wednesday.