The last few days have been quite eventful for Pakistani cricket fans. For mostly good reasons, but also some bad ones.

In a fresh controversy, ex-pacer Shoaib Akhtar walked out of a TV show after a spat with the host.

Akhtar is the expert at PTV News for their World Cup special show and was part of a panel discussion that was analysing Pakistan's performance against New Zealand. This is when Nauman asked Akhtar about the team's batting, but the latter changed the conversation to the bowling unit.

Oh boy Fight between Shoaib Akhtar n Dr NN: pic.twitter.com/tEJvzo9NQy — Hassan (@iamhassan9) October 26, 2021

This did not go down well with Nauman, who called Akhtar rude and asked him to leave if he wants to.

Akhtar did that. He resigned as an expert and left the panel.

WOW!!!! Shoaib Akhtar just walks out of PTV Sports during live show. "jis tarah national TV par mere sath behave kiya gaya hai, I don't think I should be sitting here. I am resigning from PTV" Right thing to do after Dr Nauman Niaz insulting a national hero on national TV. 👏 https://t.co/vmA0BtbaDU pic.twitter.com/EPuqzweoqr — Hassan (@iamhassan9) October 26, 2021

Obviously, the news spread like wildfire as people started sharing the clip on Twitter. Seeing the issue get out of hand, Akhtar clarified his side of the story on Twitter.

Multiple clips are circulating on social media so I thought I shud clarify. pic.twitter.com/ob8cnbvf90 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 26, 2021

Multiple clips are circulating on social media so I thought I shud clarify.dr noman was abnoxious and rude wen he asked me to leave the show,it was embarrassing specially wen u have legends like sir Vivian Richards and David gower sitting on the set with some of my contemporaries — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 26, 2021

And Nauman clarified his.

I wonder why one has to be reminded @shoaib100mph is a star. He has been the best of the best, he shall always be. He has brought laurels to the country is undeniable. One side of the story always attracts nonetheless having been friends for ages I’ll always wish him the best. — Dr. Nauman Niaz (@DrNaumanNiaz) October 26, 2021

So that's where the issue stands now. Way too much drama for a Wednesday.