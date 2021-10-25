Babar Azam, along with Mohammad Rizwan, led the Pakistan team to a historic 10-wicket win against India in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

The win was historic because until now Pakistan had not won any match against India at any World Cup. Following this memorable victory, Azam's father became visibly emotional.

Azam Siddique broke into tears. The entire scene was captured on the camera where he was being congratulated by fans and he couldn't control his tears.

This is Babar Azam's father. So happy for him. I first met him in 2012 at Adnan Akmal's walima. Babar at that time was 3 years away from Pakistan debut. I clearly remember what his father told me "bas debut ho jane do. Agay sara maidaan babar ka hai"

The video and the moment it captured made netizens emotional and people congratulated Babar Azam's father.

This man has done so much for Babar. Supported Babar through all thick and thin.



There was a time when the Akmal family used to lend Babar their used kits but ALLAH had other plans.

Emotions ! father of Babar Azam was unable to control himself at Dubai cricket stadium after watching Team Pakistan thrashing India

Saara maidan waqai @babarazam258 ka hai! What a proud moment for his father. Babar has crushed several records with numerous match winning performances but we all know today was special. Uncle jee thank u from Pakistan for being a great father & believing in him before we all did

Look how proud he is. Emotional moment for him to see his son winning it for the country and how. This certainly makes me a little less sad for today's loss.

You live for moments like this. A proud father moment ♥️

From this to there its a long journey. Those tears of joy were worth it. Very proud of King Babar.. ❤

From this to there its a long journey. Those tears of joy were worth it. Very proud of King Babar.. ❤

Father of Babar Azam

Maine toh match dekha bhi Nahi hai phir bhi I'm not crying you are crying.

If you don't get a tear in your eye or at least a goosebump from this, I'm here to tell you you're dead inside 😢

If you don't get a tear in your eye or at least a goosebump from this, I'm here to tell you you're dead inside 😢

Sound on.

The match gave us so many heartwarming moments, this being one of the most emotional ones.