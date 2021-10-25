Babar Azam, along with Mohammad Rizwan, led the Pakistan team to a historic 10-wicket win against India in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

The win was historic because until now Pakistan had not won any match against India at any World Cup. Following this memorable victory, Azam's father became visibly emotional.

Source: The Indian Express

Azam Siddique broke into tears. The entire scene was captured on the camera where he was being congratulated by fans and he couldn't control his tears.

The video and the moment it captured made netizens emotional and people congratulated Babar Azam's father.

The match gave us so many heartwarming moments, this being one of the most emotional ones.