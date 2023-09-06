On September 4, 2023, during The Asia Cup Match, Team India qualified for The Super 4 Stage after beating Team Nepal by ten wickets. While the latter had a good start, their game changed during the middle and last overs.

However, their spectacular performance wasn’t overlooked.

Credits: Twitter

After the match, Team India went to Team Nepal’s dressing room and gave their winning medals to them. Team Nepal’s Coach Monty Desai, thanked the cricketers for their kind gesture.

In the video of this heartwarming incident, Hardik Pandya was the first one to give his medal to Sompal Kami for his 48-ball 56. Next, Kohli presented his medal to the wicket-keeper batsman, Aasif Sheikh. Finally, India’s Head Coach, Rahul Dravid, awarded his medal to the 23-year-old cricketer, Dipendra Singh Airee.

Video of the day.



– Beautiful gesture by Indian players for showing huge respect to Nepal team after the match. pic.twitter.com/pTkL4yY1vb — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 5, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Needless to mention, social media has gone into a meltdown with this instance and here’s what they think:

The way Arif stood in front of virat hand behind bow his head 🤌🏻🫶🏻 — Tas 🇮🇳 (@TasneemKhatai1) September 5, 2023

Feeling proud to see this… — Satya Prakash (@Satya_Prakash08) September 5, 2023

What a big moment for nepal team — Vishal Kumar (@vishalkumar9000) September 5, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

That handshake with sky in the end 😂❤️ https://t.co/beu8FJ2fTY — హर्षिth | Chris Woakes fan account (@83off44) September 5, 2023

Loved this gesture by Indian Team. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/lRlvNPz86m — TOOLSEA (@tulsipaudell) September 5, 2023

What a great gesture by Indian team — Waѕiyullah Budye (@WasiyullahB) September 5, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s the true sportsmanship we need!