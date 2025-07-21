Team India x Manchester United: Stars unite for viral Adidas photoshoot

Team India and Manchester United just dropped the ultimate sports crossover, giving us one wild Adidas photoshoot nobody saw coming. No, this wasn’t just another brand collab; it was the multiverse of cricket and football literally colliding. Imagine Shubman Gill and Bruno Fernandes swapping jerseys while the rest of the squad goes full ‘Avengers, assemble!’ And yep, the internet predictably lost its chill. Let’s jump into the top moments from this epic saga that had every sports fan screaming, ‘Kya scene hai?!’

1. Shubman Gill and Bruno Fernandes Swap Jerseys—The Bromance We Didn’t Know We Needed

When Shubman Gill slipped into Manchester United’s iconic red and Bruno Fernandes repped Team India’s Test whites, timelines across the globe lit up harder than Diwali night. Fans couldn’t decide what they loved more, the jersey swap or the pure, unfiltered bromance radiating from these two legends. This moment instantly went viral, proving that cricket x football energy is the new OTP. If this isn’t peak crossover content, what is?

Image courtesy: X

2. Rishabh Pant’s Penalty Kick Showdown—Football Skill Unlocked

What happens when Rishabh Pant, known for wild one-handed sixes, steps up to take a penalty against United’s own Tom Heaton? Pure chaos and a lot of laughs. Pant channeled his inner Ronaldo, while Tom looked at him like, ‘Bro, are you sure about this?’ Safe to say, goalkeeper Heaton was equal parts entertained and confused. Who knew Pant had footballer energy tucked away with his cricket swag?

3. Mohammed Siraj Bowls to Harry Maguire—Role Reversal FTW

If you ever wondered what would happen if Manchester United’s Harry Maguire picked up a cricket bat, you’re not alone. Mohammed Siraj went full pace mode, bowling to Maguire, whose batting stance screamed, ‘Yeh cricket hai ya gulli danda?’ Watching a football defender taking on India’s fastest bowler was the crossover nobody saw coming, but everybody absolutely needed. This wholesome chaos even had the coaches grinning in the background.

Image courtesy: Mid-Day

4. Coaches’ Candid Conversations—Masterclass FT. Gambhir & Amorim

Take Gautam Gambhir, the desi strategist, and Ruben Amorim, the Red Devils’ master tactician. Put them together, and what do you get? A full-on management TED Talk, but make it sporty. The duo chatted about wrangling squads full of big egos, pressure galore, and the art of keeping calm when Twitter is melting down after a loss. The only thing missing was popcorn!

5. The Ultimate Team Photo—Truly #SquadGoals

This wasn’t just a photo, it was a moment. Seeing both squads side by side, rocking a mashup of jerseys and grins, felt like that last frame before the MCU credits roll. Nothing says ‘united by sport’ louder than this epic team snap. No Photoshop, no filters, just pure, unadulterated squad energy.

Image courtesy: India Today

This Team India x Manchester United crossover wasn’t just a photoshoot; it was a legit vibe shift for all sports fans. Two worlds collided, memes were born, and the internet is still recovering. So, which moment was your absolute favorite?