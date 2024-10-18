Cricket has its share of glory-filled moments, but let’s be honest—nothing is more cringe-inducing than a total collapse. Sometimes, the best teams go from being giants to looking like absolute amateurs, and we’ve got the receipts.

Here’s a look at the teams that made cricket history for all the wrong reasons, registering some of the lowest totals ever in Test cricket. Let’s dive in!

1. India’s ‘Oops’ Moment Against New Zealand – 46 All Out

Picture this: India, fresh off a heroic victory in Kanpur, walks onto the field in Bengaluru brimming with confidence. Then boom! On Day 2, they were bundled out for just 46 runs. The overcast conditions were doing New Zealand a favor, but India? Not so much. In just 31.2 overs, the mighty Indian batting line-up crumbled like a pack of cards, recording their third-lowest total in Test cricket history. This match is a stark reminder that even titans can have a bad day. And yes, it’s India’s lowest-ever Test total on home soil. Ouch.

the economic times

2. New Zealand’s All-Time Low – 26 Against England (1955)

Let’s take a moment of silence for New Zealand, who hold the record for the lowest Test total ever. Back in 1955, England demolished them, bowling out the Kiwis for just 26 runs in Auckland. Yep, 26. This wasn’t a single-player disaster—everyone fell apart. Only one Kiwi batter managed to hit double digits. It’s a record they’ve never been able to live down, even though their current team would laugh this off now.

since independence

3. South Africa’s Slip to 30 – Bowled Out By England (1896)

The cricket world was a very different place in 1896, but the embarrassment of getting bowled out for 30 feels timeless. South Africa faced England at Port Elizabeth, and, well, they basically forgot how to bat. England bowled them out in just 18.4 overs, and to this day, it remains one of the lowest Test scores ever. At least it happened over 100 years ago, right?

ESPN cric info

4. Australia’s Shock Collapse – 36 Against England (1902)

Australia might be a powerhouse today, but back in 1902, they had a rough day at the office. Playing against England at Birmingham, Australia was bowled out for just 36 runs. If that wasn’t bad enough, this total remains Australia’s lowest-ever in Test cricket. We bet the Aussies prefer to talk about their World Cup wins instead of revisiting this horror show.

old ebor

5. West Indies Stunned By England – 47 All Out (2004)

The mighty West Indies team of the 80s and 90s made a name for themselves with explosive batting and terrifying fast bowling. But in 2004, facing England at Jamaica, things went south very quickly. The Windies were bowled out for just 47 runs in their second innings, and England comfortably wrapped up the match. Let’s just say this wasn’t the Windies team we all feared.

ADVERTISEMENT

dailymotion

6. Pakistan’s 49-Run Tumble Against South Africa (2013)

You can always count on a match in South Africa to throw some surprises, and this one was a real shocker. Pakistan, batting in Johannesburg, crumbled to a miserable 49 against South Africa’s pace battery. Dale Steyn was the wrecker-in-chief, and Pakistan’s batting lineup had no answers. It wasn’t their proudest moment, and you can bet this match was quickly forgotten by Pakistani fans.

ESPN cric info

7. Bangladesh’s Short-Lived Fight – 43 Against West Indies (2002)

As a team still finding its feet in international cricket back in 2002, Bangladesh was always going to have some tough days. Facing West Indies in Dhaka, their batting lineup completely folded for just 43 runs. The Caribbean team wasted no time, and this low score left Bangladesh at the mercy of cricket trolls everywhere. Luckily, they’ve come a long way since.

the indian express

8. England’s 45-Run Horror Show Against Australia (1887)

It’s not just Australia or South Africa who’ve had embarrassing moments. Back in 1887, England themselves were bowled out for just 45 runs against Australia. The Ashes have seen their fair share of drama, but this was one of the darkest days for England’s batting lineup. For a team that prides itself on stiff upper lips, this one must’ve hurt.

the hans india

9. Sri Lanka’s 43 All Out Against South Africa (2012)

South Africa seems to be everyone’s nightmare, right? Sri Lanka felt their wrath in 2012 when they were bowled out for just 43 runs in Cape Town. Vernon Philander was almost unplayable that day, and Sri Lanka’s batsmen simply didn’t show up. It’s their lowest Test score to date, and probably a match they won’t be revisiting any time soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

ESPN cric info

10. Zimbabwe’s Collapse Against New Zealand – 51 All Out (2012)

Zimbabwe had a tough time against New Zealand in 2012, getting bowled out for just 51 runs in Napier. It was a short and painful innings, with only one player managing to hit double digits. New Zealand took full advantage, and Zimbabwe joined the not-so-exclusive club of teams with a really, really low Test score.

ESPN cric info

Whether it’s a rough day at the crease or some world-class bowling, these teams had their nightmare moments in Test cricket. But hey, every team has their off days, right? Next time you’re having a bad day, just remember—it could be worse.