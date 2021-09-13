For Neeraj Chopra, the last few months have been a whirlwind. He won an Olympics gold medal, and that, as one would expect, changed everything. Now while that is one big achievement, there are many others things he has accomplished since his big win. Here are a few of them.

1. He got his parents to their first flight, a moment that touched everyone who heard about it or saw the pictures.

A small dream of mine came true today as I was able to take my parents on their first flight.



आज जिंदगी का एक सपना पूरा हुआ जब अपने मां - पापा को पहली बार फ्लाइट पर बैठा पाया। सभी की दुआ और आशिर्वाद के लिए हमेशा आभारी रहूंगा 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Kmn5iRhvUf — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) September 11, 2021

2. He managed to silence every hate monger in the country by giving a statement in favour of Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem. This extremely necessary gesture came with the risk of losing following, but Neeraj did not think about it and did what was right.

I would request everyone to please not use me and my comments as a medium to further your vested interests and propaganda.

Sports teaches us to be together and united. I'm extremely disappointed to see some of the reactions from the public on my recent comments. — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 26, 2021

3. He also raised his voice against the incessant celebration of medal winners, without thinking that they have a career ahead of them and need to focus on the upcoming tournaments.

4. Since his victory, Neeraj has been able to develop great momentum for Indian Paralympians by using his platform to raise awareness about their achievements.

Congratulations to every Indian Paralympian for a record-breaking #Tokyo2020Paralympics. To the medal winners: Thank you for making India proud with your performances. Let us all continue this momentum and keep supporting and encouraging our para-athletes 🇮🇳💪 #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/ZVnV5UY5kq — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) September 5, 2021

5. And above all, he has managed to inspire the 1.3 billion people of his country, an achievement bigger than any other.

Congratulations to every Indian Paralympian for a record-breaking #Tokyo2020Paralympics. To the medal winners: Thank you for making India proud with your performances. Let us all continue this momentum and keep supporting and encouraging our para-athletes 🇮🇳💪 #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/ZVnV5UY5kq — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) September 5, 2021

What a star.