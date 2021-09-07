Half a century, that is how long it took India to win a Test match at Oval, again. In this time, the country and the world had many historic moments. Many even related to cricket. But victory at the historic cricket ground in England remained elusive. Here, we look at some of the landmark events that have happened during that win and this. 

1. India won the World Cup. Twice.

India World Cup 1983
India world cup 2011
2. Bangladesh was just a few months old at the time. Now it's 50.

bangladesh independence
3. Invention of the internet, which would go on to change the world as we know it.

invention of the internet
4. India conducted its first nuclear test in Pokhran, designed its first space satellite.

pokhran testing
5. India sent its first astronaut, Rakesh Sharma, into space.

rakesh sharma
6. Abhinav Bindra became the first Indian to win individual gold at the Olympics.

Abhinav bindra
7. India was officially declared a polio-free nation.

India was officially declared a polio-free nation
8. Homosexuality was decriminalised in a landmark judgment by the Indian Supreme Court.

Homosexuality decriminalised in India
9. First mobile phone was invented, completely changing the way humans communicated.

First mobile phone
10. Cricket got a brand new format, its shortest and most famous - something that was unimaginable in the 70s.

Dhoni at IPL
And lastly, now Indian bowlers are the match winners, a reputation they have maintained for years at this point. A very welcome shift.