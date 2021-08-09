It's isn't just about once every four years, it's about every day. And if there were a human embodiment of this spirit today, it would be India's Neeraj Chopra, gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics.

From being overweight as a kid to missing out on qualifying for the 2016 Olympics despite winning Gold at the SAF games to having a career-threatening elbow injury, Chopra has endured it all and he's come out on the other side as a force to be reckoned with.

BTW, it is true. He was a big kid. So, maybe if you were disappointed that the fat kid turned out to be Hrithik Roshan in K3G, but hey, this kid won an Olympic Gold, so go figure.

And as soon as he picked up the Javelin, everyone sort of knew, this was going to happen sooner than later.

BTW, we still haven't seen the best of this man. We have only been witness to how much better he is than his competition.

Olympics' YouTube Channel released a little video before the event begun, a documentary profile of sorts, that chronicles Chopra's journey leading up to Tokyo Olympics.

Chopra's ascension to the top of the pyramid also means there's going to be a whole new generation of Indians who will grow up with his posters on their walls. This will undoubtedly lead to millions of kids wanting to repeat what their hero achieved.

Who knows, maybe Chopra's Gold at Javelin Throw will do for the sport what the 1983 World Cup win did for cricket. All we know for sure, is that Chopra has done what so many have failed to do before and against all odds. That alone, is a testimony to his indominable character.