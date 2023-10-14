India vs Pakistan is not just a match, it’s an emotion. From hilarious memes and jokes to witty advertisements, cricket fanatics leave no stone unturned to support their favorite teams. However, there’s a fine line between being humorous and being insensitive that people often forget.

In an advertisement, a travel giant released an offer that could have been totally avoided.

To showcase their excitement for the monumental face-off between the two rival teams, Make My Trip released an advertisement stating that the fans from the rival team can avail 50% discount on their hotel bookings if their team side loses to India by 10 wickets or 200 runs, in The Ahmedabad Times.

They also offered 30% and 10% discounts if their team lose by 6 wickets or 100 runs and by 3 wickets or 50 runs, respectively. Apart from this, they also named discount codes like ‘Boys Played Well’, ‘Ek Shaheen Haar’ and ‘No Mauka Mauka’.

There were several fans who were quick to call this advertisement out:

This is aweful – @makemytrip let’s have sporting spirit – bad in taste pic.twitter.com/qYqppuGfC9 — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) October 14, 2023

Not a good advertisement at all. Infact extremely uncalled for and unwanted. In my opinion #MakeMyTrip should withdraw the advertisement. #MakeMyTrip pic.twitter.com/JCVcij4plU — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) October 14, 2023

Dear ⁦@makemytrip⁩ .

This ad is in very poor tase . Speaks about your values . It does not represent Indian values or general sentiment of Indians . I will never take this discount and will stop using your services henceforth . pic.twitter.com/LkFG9GaY9D — Rohit Mathur (@RohitMathurHAPL) October 14, 2023

I am going to call and let them know why I will never book stick thru them https://t.co/aPltRyUQtI — #mainbhikamleshtiwari (@ashwinishakar) October 14, 2023

However, there were also some fans who found this hilarious:

Na Ishq mein na Pyaar mein .

Jo mazza hai Pakistan ki haar mein.



Aise kaun invite karta hai yaar 🤣



Sahi khel gaye MMT ! pic.twitter.com/xfN9sk98sG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 14, 2023

India vs Pakistan promo by MakeMyTrip is the best of the lot. Broken Tv 😂 , memes, pizze burger and ek Shaheen haar… lol pic.twitter.com/s8GtEGTbkC — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 14, 2023

Future bookings via make my trip only 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳💪💪 — Share Market™ Waale (@ShareMarket008) October 14, 2023

I liked the ad … what’s wrong you see ? — IndiaFirst 🇮🇳 (@IndiaFirst2022) October 14, 2023

BS…

Wonderful ad…

Loved it @makemytrip …

Would love more such…. — Sameer Atkare (@sameeratkare) October 14, 2023

The long-awaited India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match is taking place at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium today.