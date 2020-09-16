Indian Premier League, 2020, is different. The venue, the preparations, and well, just the conditions in which it is taking place. However, a lot about the tournament is similar too. It is still the biggest cricket league in the world, after all.

So with the tournament starting on September 19, here are some thoughts going on in the heads of IPL fans. 

1. Dhoni kab aayega batting karne? 

md dhoni playing for csk
2. Ye Delhi ka captain kaun hai yaar?

delhi capitals team captain
3. RCB ab UAE mein insult karwaayega?

rcb ipl jinx
4. Will miss Raina, IPL mein hi toh dekhne ko milta tha.

suresh raina in the ipl
5. If Kings XI Punjab doesn't win with Chris Gayle again, they are never going to. 

chris gayle for kings xi punjab
6. Rajasthan Royals khel rahe hain ab bhi?

rajasthan royals in the ipl
7. CSK jeet jaaye yaar, I want to see Dhoni holding the cup. 

MS Dhoni csk win
8. Pujara ko kaise nahin khareeda kisi ne?

cheteshwar pujara in the ipl
9. Mumbai jeet gayi toh Ambanis party kaise rakhenge iss baar?

neeta ambani with ipl trophy
10. Kohli ka IPL jinx kab khatam hoga?

Kohli IPL jinx
Can't wait for the action to unfold. 