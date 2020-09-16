Indian Premier League, 2020, is different. The venue, the preparations, and well, just the conditions in which it is taking place. However, a lot about the tournament is similar too. It is still the biggest cricket league in the world, after all.

So with the tournament starting on September 19, here are some thoughts going on in the heads of IPL fans.

1. Dhoni kab aayega batting karne?

2. Ye Delhi ka captain kaun hai yaar?

3. RCB ab UAE mein insult karwaayega?

4. Will miss Raina, IPL mein hi toh dekhne ko milta tha.

5. If Kings XI Punjab doesn't win with Chris Gayle again, they are never going to.

6. Rajasthan Royals khel rahe hain ab bhi?

7. CSK jeet jaaye yaar, I want to see Dhoni holding the cup.

8. Pujara ko kaise nahin khareeda kisi ne?

9. Mumbai jeet gayi toh Ambanis party kaise rakhenge iss baar?

10. Kohli ka IPL jinx kab khatam hoga?

Can't wait for the action to unfold.