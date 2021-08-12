The Olympics cheer has not died down and it won't for a long time. That's understandable. India just secured its highest-ever medal haul at the Games and we won a gold medal for the first time since 2008.

However, as we look back at the events from the past month, let's not lose focus on what lies ahead.

The Paralympics start on August 24 and for the first time, India will send 54 para-athletes to the competition.

This includes Devendra Jhajharia, India's two-time gold winner in javelin throw. This is a record at the highest level of competition and something we should all take a lot of pride in.

It is also something we should definitely talk more about.

He is India's🇮🇳 most successful #Paralympics athlete and he is going for his third #gold medal at #Tokyo2020



Discover the story of javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia 👇 #UnitedByEmotion — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) August 12, 2021

Let us remember Devendra Jhajharia also, Indian Paralympic #Javelin thrower who won 2 gold medals at Paralympics, at Athens in 2004 & Rio 2016. He broke world record also multiple times. He is current world record holder for a para-athlete at 63.97m. #NeerajChopra #Olympics pic.twitter.com/T8djggoZ2Z — Dr Gaurav Garg (@DrGauravGarg4) August 9, 2021

In the Rio Olympics, India won two gold medals, one silver, and one bronze, and the country will look to better the record this time around.

This isn't something unlikely because the number of para-athletes participating this time is 35 more than in 2016.

Indian fans can catch all the live action of the country's para athletes during the upcoming #Paralympics with the Paralympic Committee of India awarding the rights to broadcast the #Games to Eurosport India.https://t.co/J5mOAci8pM — The Hindu - Sports (@TheHinduSports) August 11, 2021

India doesn't have a history it can be proud of when it comes to supporting its para-athletes - who have had to fight for attention that should've come their way on its own.

The Paralympians almost always end up remaining in the shadows of the Olympians, and that is a prejudice we need to get rid of.

Accomplishments don't lose their importance because they belong to a disabled person. We must repeat it until it doesn't need repeating.

Absolutely!!

And let’s all show the same support, enthusiasm and excitement to the @ParalympicIndia athletes as they embark on a medal hunt at @Paralympics!! Let’s cheer for them louder as they also have made India proud time and again!! #Paralympics #tokyo2020 #Cheer4India 🇮🇳 https://t.co/P8hYlSU0tb — Archit Asanare 🕴️ (@ArchitAsanare) August 8, 2021

Thank you so much for the support , hoping to get India a gold medal in Para Badminton 🇮🇳🥇🇮🇳@GoSportsVoices #Paralympics https://t.co/Aq8BEPZBfC — Pramod Bhagat (@PramodBhagat83) August 5, 2021

As a "sports-loving nation", we sometimes don't do even the bare minimum to show our love for the Paralympians, and Tokyo Paralympics would be a good time to change that.

We wish all the best to our para-athletes and are immensely proud of them already. Let the games begin!