Sports can often get very rough, bringing out the not-so-gentle side of the athletes, but that's just on the field. Outside the court, most of them are kind and have made their fans' day on multiple occasions. Here, we look at some of them.

1. When Novak Djokovic invited the ball boy to sit with him, and even gave him a drink.

2. When Rafael Nadal rescued a kid from getting crushed in a crowd of fans at the US Open.

And then, he stood there with the kid and stroked his cheek to make him feel better.

3. When Messi made a video to show love to his 100-year-old fan, who has been writing down every goal of the Argentine star.

Hernan is 100 years old, and every time Messi scores a goal, he writes it down in his notebook.



Messi found out about this, and after winning the Copa America, he sent Hernan a video greeting him. The family's reaction to the video 🥺 (via julian.mc98/IG) pic.twitter.com/9apydpyqEP — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 15, 2021

4. When Ronaldo invited a 9-year-old boy who had cancer, to watch the game from the VIP box, and dedicated his goal to him.

The football star also paid for the kid's entire treatment from that point on, but sadly he couldn't be saved.

5. When MS Dhoni went and met his elderly supporter after a CSK match.

6. When Roger Federer searched for and gave his headband to a young fan who was holding a sign that read, "Roger, can I have your headband?".

7. When Naomi Osaka invited Coco Gauff to give an interview with her after the latter lost the game and started crying as a result.

Since I’m on the feels beat tonight — this was wonderful between Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka pic.twitter.com/8ly8AhTJ7h — Mark Armstrong (@MarkPArmstrong) September 1, 2019

8. When Virat Kohli obliged a kid who decided to give the cricketer his autograph.

My 7 year old nephew, who is in Jamaica for the first test , caught @imVkohli off-guard when he went up to him and told him "would you like my autograph instead?".Stopped in his tracks and indulged him. Anushka too.. 😍😍 #kohli #ViratKohli #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/9giCgJr3oB — Amit Lakhani (@VeniVidiVici_08) September 2, 2019

9. When Neymar, along with Brazil football team, made a child's day who was stopped by the security. The footballer invited the kid for pictures, a few moments later, and spent time with him.

10. When Roger Federer invited Beatriz, a cancer survivor, to watch Wimbledon and play with him.

See, there is no point in being a good player if you are not a good person.