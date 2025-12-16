IPL 2025 gave fans plenty to talk about. It was a season full of big hits, last-over drama, unexpected results, and moments that instantly took over social media. From packed stadiums to viral celebrations, the league once again proved why it sits at the top of world cricket entertainment.

There were records broken, reputations challenged, and new stars who refused to wait their turn. Some teams exceeded expectations, while others shocked everyone by falling apart. Through it all, the league delivered moments that fans will remember long after the season ended.

Here are the top 10 IPL moments of 2025 that truly stood out.

#10

Digvesh Rathi’s Celebration

Ronaldo’s suiii remains the second most popular celebration in sports. The first is still Digvesh Rathi’s notebook. A simple celebration that became an instant fan favourite.

#9

Bumrah’s Yorker to Washington

Bro literally brought Washington to his knees. Jasprit Bumrah at his absolute best.

#8

CSK Finishing at the Bottom of the Table

Thala, yeh kya ho gaya, Thala. One of the biggest surprises of the season.

#7

MSD’s Throw

How did he even manage to throw the ball from one end and still get the batter run out? Vintage Dhoni magic.

#6

Kamindu Mendis Against CSK

He flew and took a very, very unexpected catch. WTH. One of the cleanest catches of the season.

#5

SRH Scoring 286

SRH really said Kavya ma’am ke liye kuch bhi karega. A total that redefined T20 batting.

#4

KL Rahul’s Celebration at Chinnaswamy

When he drew a circle on the pitch and planted his bat, it said everything.

#3

Romario Shepherd Against CSK

Shepherd really butchered everyone in one over. Pure destruction.

#2

Jitesh Sharma Against LSG

Man came, man saved RCB’s dream of winning the trophy, man left.

#1

14-Year-Old Suryavanshi Hits 100

Vaibhav Suryavanshi hammered everything that came his way and created history.