Cricket craze is a common phenomenon all over the globe. If you compare the intensity amongst the fans, there will hardly be anyone who will deny the fact that Indian fans are the craziest and most sensitive. They live and die by the sword. If the team is performing well, they will shower all the love they have and if it is the opposite, they won’t even think twice before spitting venom.

How about listing the top ten emotional moments in Indian Cricket history? It is all we are doing today –

1. India vs. Sri Lanka, World Cup Semi-Final, 1996

Sri Lanka had set a target of 251 for the Indians in the Semi-Final of the fixture and India was cruising at 98 for 1. They ended up losing 7 wickets for merely 22 runs thereafter. Indian fans burst up as soon as the eighth wicket fell.

2. Sachin Tendulkar’s emotional ton

How do you cope with the sad news of losing your father? Score a century! Sachin took guard against Zimbabwe in the 1999 WC days after losing his father. He also showed the world what he is capable of by hammering a century and then looking up to thank his father.

3. India ousted from 2007 World Cup

The 2007 WC campaign was a sorry affair. Under the leadership of the ever-capable Rahul Dravid and featuring a team full of stalwarts, it was a forgettable campaign. Not only did India lost against Bangladesh, but it also ended up several careers.

4. Yuvi pa’s six sixes

If there is someone who can be called India’s favorite cricketer, Yuvi pa will probably take the cake. After a spat with Andrew Flintoff, when he launched into Stuart Broad, the entire nation was on its feet and it was a joyride for the billion hearts.

5. Sachin’s wicket at the 2003 World Cup Final

India under Dada was a revelation in the 2003 WC. They had a dream run after losing their first match against the mighty Aussies. Unfortunately, they came back to haunt us again in the finale. Chasing a mammoth target, Sachin fell on a single-digit and needless to say that we lost.

6. Dada waving his Jersey at The Lords

Andrew Flintoff was the one involved here too and it was the 2002 Natwest Final. The two youngsters, Yuvraj Singh and Md. Kaif guided the team to victory with their special efforts and Dada took revenge of sorts. The moment when he took off his jersey in the Lord’s balcony will be raved for ages.

7. India winning the 2007 inaugural World T20 Cup

We hardly had any previous T20 experience and were considered minnows. What MSD & Co. achieved thereafter is a story for the ages. The world saw the brilliance of MSD and what Rohit Sharma is capable of. The finals almost had Indian skipping a beat or two.

8. Sachin’s farewell speech

When the God of Cricket retires, it can be nothing less than a nostalgia trip for players and fans alike. When Sachin was delivering his farewell speech, entire India wept and there was hardly anyone to console.

9. India lifting the World Cup in 2011

2011 was a special year and India lifted the trophy again after a gap of 29 years. Entire India gathered on the streets to celebrate and the night is still etched in every Indian cricket fan’s memory. Yuvraj was again the one leading the pack and the final couldn’t have been sealed without the contribution from a resilient Gautam Gambhir. That smile from Sangakarra says it all!

10. India winning the coveted cup in 1983 for the first time

Kapil Dev led a team of eleven players that were hardly considered a threat until they took the cup home! The Indian team was considered undercooked and even though they reached the finals, the clash with the mighty West Indies seemed to be one-sided. India took the cup for the first time and stunned one and all.