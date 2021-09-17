In possibly the biggest cricket announcement of the year, Virat Kohli announced that he will step down as the captain of the national T20 side after the completion of the T20 World Cup.

Kohli has a long career ahead and we don't know what may happen, but for now, this seems like his last chance to win an ICC trophy in the format. And his first ICC trophy across formats.

As soon as Kohli shared the news on his social media handles, it started trending, and here are some reactions from people on the same. Look out for Rohit Sharma fans.

Bring it Home India 🇮🇳 for the skipper. @BCCI Thanks for all the joy and enthusiasm dear Virat. Best of Luck for the World Cup. Hope this year proves to be a good one for @RCBTweets as well. https://t.co/M0nP4wnGVh — A D W A I T (@Ad__wait) September 17, 2021

Virat Kohli,

Contribution to the Indian T20 Cricket team as captain was immense. It can never be forgotten. This is his personal decision and we

respect It. @imVkohli @BCCI https://t.co/TkcVryFeT6 — Shivanshusingh (@Shivans00890823) September 17, 2021

We will always support you as a player in t20i and ofcourse we can see your captaincy in test & odi. That's a very nice gesture towards team india 🇮🇳 👏 @imVkohli . And congratulations to @ImRo45 the new t20i captain of team india😇. https://t.co/JNkqU248FK — PhÉñØm (@phenom_tps03) September 16, 2021

NO!!!!!! WHYYY MAN !!!!! @imVkohli

There are only 10-15 T20 matches in a year, leaving captaincy of only this format for workload management doesn't look good.

You are a damn leader...the beast

Gonna miss that intensity HELL A LOT.#KING You shouldn't have done that. https://t.co/47PnszaUBy — NITISH (@nitish_tweets_) September 16, 2021

Thanku Captain @imVkohli for selfless leadership and giving balanced performance throughout your reign. We standby your decision and looking forward to see your unmatched performance in upcoming matches. https://t.co/FjYrPd3MrY — Arushi Deo (@DeoArushi) September 16, 2021

Virat's intensity was insane. I had thought he would give up the captaincy of #RCB which would give him two months off as leader. Hopefully this can give his mind the rest it needs and who knows, find him another peak as a T20 batsman. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 16, 2021

Surely it came as a shock to hear @imVkohli stepping down from the T20 captaincy after the World Cup.

Looking forward to India winning the world cup as it will be a perfect tribute to his captaincy and hope the team carries his legacy forward. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 16, 2021

This guy won a multinational tournament with the players who weren't even regular in their ipl team. Imagine what will he do if he gets one year to build his team... 🦁🦁🔥 @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/Sk8ulOymBP — Aryan 💉 (@Rohitswarriorrr) September 16, 2021

It's time for captain Rohit Sharma in T20I Cricket. pic.twitter.com/FqYFn5nTWZ — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) September 16, 2021

Rohit Sharma likely to take over the T20 captaincy, his records in T20 speaks volume, he shares great camaraderie with the team and Kohli, also respects what Rohit brings into the table as a captain. (Source - TOI) — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 17, 2021

Virat Kohli to step down from India's T20I captaincy.

Welcome our new T20 Captain #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/q2usLWKPMZ — gandhar.03 (@GandharBakre) September 16, 2021

As is evident, people have already started congratulating Rohit Sharma, and for once, getting ahead of themselves may not result in disappointment.

As for Virat, he is a legend and will remain one. As a player, and as a captain.