In possibly the biggest cricket announcement of the year, Virat Kohli announced that he will step down as the captain of the national T20 side after the completion of the T20 World Cup. 

Kohli has a long career ahead and we don't know what may happen, but for now, this seems like his last chance to win an ICC trophy in the format. And his first ICC trophy across formats.

As soon as Kohli shared the news on his social media handles, it started trending, and here are some reactions from people on the same. Look out for Rohit Sharma fans.

As is evident, people have already started congratulating Rohit Sharma, and for once, getting ahead of themselves may not result in disappointment. 

As for Virat, he is a legend and will remain one. As a player, and as a captain.