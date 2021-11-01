Cricket fans in the country have been feeling pretty low following India's loss to New Zealand in the T20 World Cup. Amidst all the gloom, some folks on Twitter started missing trusty old MS Dhoni, and tweeted about just how great the former captain was.

RT if you agree💙 #INDvsNZ

MS Dhoni the Saviour of Indian Team🤲



We all want this right now : pic.twitter.com/qRWmKmJGET — Juliet 2•O (@Nishidhoni) October 31, 2021

This video💔 We Miss you MS Dhoni 🥺#MentorDhoni Gem of team India 💙😔 pic.twitter.com/r6YjYpS7W9 — Juliet 2•O (@Nishidhoni) November 1, 2021

"India will miss Dhoni's captaincy once he stops playing" Shoaib Akhtar #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/veHuERHD6Z — Sumit 🇮🇳 (@innocent2904) November 1, 2021

What is the procedure to bring back #dhoni please! pic.twitter.com/dCNdsIoQZM — Ukba $ (@UkbaSonara) October 31, 2021

The greatest there was.

The greatest there is.

The greatest there ever will be.

We miss you, MS Dhoni 🥺💔 pic.twitter.com/JL8n3r7Ypg — DIPTI MSDIAN (@Diptiranjan_7) October 31, 2021

We miss you MS Dhoni 💔🥺 pic.twitter.com/8HmnJRTEYg — DIPTI MSDIAN (@Diptiranjan_7) October 31, 2021

What a legacy he's left! Virat Kohli's definitely got some big shoes to fill.