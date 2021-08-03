In a heartbreaking semifinal at the Olympics, the Indian hockey team lost 2-5 to Belgium and will now fight for the bronze medal.

The team, having a lead of 2-1 at a point, then conceded 4 goals. This was also precisely the time PM Modi started watching the match. 

Or at least the time he tweeted about it. 

And while we all know that he couldn't possibly have affected the result of the match, Twitter was not subtle in its superstition. Within a few minutes, people started asking the PM not to watch the crucial clash, and here are some of the responses.

Things have gotten to a point where the word 'panauti' has started trending on Twitter. Damn!