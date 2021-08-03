In a heartbreaking semifinal at the Olympics, the Indian hockey team lost 2-5 to Belgium and will now fight for the bronze medal.

The team, having a lead of 2-1 at a point, then conceded 4 goals. This was also precisely the time PM Modi started watching the match.

Or at least the time he tweeted about it.

I’m watching the India vs Belgium Hockey Men’s Semi Final at #Tokyo2020. Proud of our team and their skills. Wishing them the very best! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2021

And while we all know that he couldn't possibly have affected the result of the match, Twitter was not subtle in its superstition. Within a few minutes, people started asking the PM not to watch the crucial clash, and here are some of the responses.

India was playing well and was tied at 2-2.



Then Panauti tweeted wishing the best for Indian team.



Now we lost 2-5😖 — celebrity 🇮🇳 (@Shah_151) August 3, 2021

Sir, please don’t watch the Women’s hockey semi final match. For the sake of the nation. Our man ki baat… — Sangita (@Sanginamby) August 3, 2021

Please Sir don't watch.

B4 you watching

India 2-1 Belgium



After your watching

India 2-2 Belgium — Shourya ❁ (@Shouryah_007) August 3, 2021

No wonder we lost🤦🏻‍♂️ — Deeksha Nitin Raut (@DeekshaNRaut) August 3, 2021

Its 2-4 now. Could you not have watched it? Jo nhi dekhe, wo sab match jeete the.

Please womens hockey SF mat dekhna. Bohot Manhoos ho. — Anjali Sharma☮️🌈 (@AngieTribecca) August 3, 2021

Aree Sir Jinx mat kar dena pls😑🥺 — Ruchi (@isay_norita) August 3, 2021

Panauti — Sankul Sonawane (@Sankul333) August 3, 2021

Things have gotten to a point where the word 'panauti' has started trending on Twitter. Damn!