In a heartbreaking semifinal at the Olympics, the Indian hockey team lost 2-5 to Belgium and will now fight for the bronze medal.
A super game of Hockey! 🏑— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 3, 2021
Congratulations, @BELRedLions! 🤜🤛 #HaiTayyar #IndiaKaGame #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia #TokyoTogether #StrongerTogether #HockeyInvites #WeAreTeamIndia #Hockey pic.twitter.com/F3nSO94yE2
Mandeep's Olympic debut goal! 🙌— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 3, 2021
A turbo shot by #IND's forward to the Vincent Vanasch’s left put the team ahead of the world champions in the first quarter. 🔥#Tokyo2020 | #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether | #Hockey | #BestOfTokyo | @mandeepsingh995 pic.twitter.com/nhdH5P40M3
You win some, you lose some.— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 3, 2021
You have done us proud. 🇮🇳#HaiTayyar #IndiaKaGame #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia #TokyoTogether #StrongerTogether #HockeyInvites #WeAreTeamIndia #Hockey pic.twitter.com/eYNz0VBaAs
The team, having a lead of 2-1 at a point, then conceded 4 goals. This was also precisely the time PM Modi started watching the match.
Or at least the time he tweeted about it.
I’m watching the India vs Belgium Hockey Men’s Semi Final at #Tokyo2020. Proud of our team and their skills. Wishing them the very best!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2021
And while we all know that he couldn't possibly have affected the result of the match, Twitter was not subtle in its superstition. Within a few minutes, people started asking the PM not to watch the crucial clash, and here are some of the responses.
Sir, please don’t watch the Women’s hockey semi final match. For the sake of the nation. Our man ki baat…— Sangita (@Sanginamby) August 3, 2021
No wonder we lost🤦🏻♂️— Deeksha Nitin Raut (@DeekshaNRaut) August 3, 2021
Its 2-4 now. Could you not have watched it? Jo nhi dekhe, wo sab match jeete the.— Anjali Sharma☮️🌈 (@AngieTribecca) August 3, 2021
Please womens hockey SF mat dekhna. Bohot Manhoos ho.
Panauti— Sankul Sonawane (@Sankul333) August 3, 2021
Things have gotten to a point where the word 'panauti' has started trending on Twitter. Damn!