First the World Cup and now the historic ongoing series, there is something about Jasprit Bumrah and England that just clicks.

Though, to be fair, when you have worked hard enough to become the greatest of all time, everything clicks everywhere.

Milestone for @Jaspritbumrah93



Becomes the quickest Indian pacer to reach the mark of 100 Test wickets. He bowled Pope out. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/YvR7s3dC6T — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) September 6, 2021

We can discuss the technicalities of this later; right now, it's time for us to celebrate our best as he becomes the fastest pacer from the country to claim 100 Test wickets.

As of now, this is how the tally looks:

No other India pace bowler has reached 100 Test wickets as quick as @Jaspritbumrah93 💪https://t.co/UpTMH8yVYs | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/FPy4dPOgjh — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 6, 2021

This has proven to be another feather in the cap of the 27-year-old, who, at the moment, is both unstoppable and unplayable. Here's how Twitter reacted to the news.

Take a bow @Jaspritbumrah93 ! That spell of 6.3.6.2 was outstanding and the spell of the summer so far. A class above any other fast bowler in this test match on a flat wicket ! Outstanding @SkyCricket 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 6, 2021

Stump Tod… Bumrah is a beast.

Kya spell hai… Terrific



pic.twitter.com/vIYDXDPE8B — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 6, 2021

Bat Breaking Bumrah from one end

Pad breaking Jadeja from the other

😂😂🙈🙈 — Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) September 6, 2021

For a good batsman a 💯 in Test is special. For a great bowler, 💯 wicket club is just a first step. @Jaspritbumrah93 congratulations and I am confident you will get many more 💯 s like today. #bumrah #INDvENG #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/uLetwEsmIw — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) September 6, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah's spell reads like a tennis score: 6-3-6-2. — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) September 6, 2021

Magnificent from Jasprit Bumrah. Test cricket does not get any better than this on this special ground in front of a fantastic crowd.... — Paul Newman (@Paul_NewmanDM) September 6, 2021

And...he contributed with the bat too, in this series which now stands 2-1 in India's favour. What a legend!