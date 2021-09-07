First the World Cup and now the historic ongoing series, there is something about Jasprit Bumrah and England that just clicks.
Though, to be fair, when you have worked hard enough to become the greatest of all time, everything clicks everywhere.
Milestone for @Jaspritbumrah93— Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) September 6, 2021
Becomes the quickest Indian pacer to reach the mark of 100 Test wickets. He bowled Pope out. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/YvR7s3dC6T
We can discuss the technicalities of this later; right now, it's time for us to celebrate our best as he becomes the fastest pacer from the country to claim 100 Test wickets.
As of now, this is how the tally looks:
No other India pace bowler has reached 100 Test wickets as quick as @Jaspritbumrah93 💪https://t.co/UpTMH8yVYs | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/FPy4dPOgjh— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 6, 2021
This has proven to be another feather in the cap of the 27-year-old, who, at the moment, is both unstoppable and unplayable. Here's how Twitter reacted to the news.
Take a bow @Jaspritbumrah93 ! That spell of 6.3.6.2 was outstanding and the spell of the summer so far. A class above any other fast bowler in this test match on a flat wicket ! Outstanding @SkyCricket 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 6, 2021
Stump Tod… Bumrah is a beast.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 6, 2021
Kya spell hai… Terrific
pic.twitter.com/vIYDXDPE8B
Bat Breaking Bumrah from one end— Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) September 6, 2021
Pad breaking Jadeja from the other
😂😂🙈🙈
For a good batsman a 💯 in Test is special. For a great bowler, 💯 wicket club is just a first step. @Jaspritbumrah93 congratulations and I am confident you will get many more 💯 s like today. #bumrah #INDvENG #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/uLetwEsmIw— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) September 6, 2021
Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 for the 100th test match wickets.— Raju Jangid (@imRJangid) September 6, 2021
Fastest Indian fast bowler to achieve that. #bumrah #INDvENG #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/43m1rOpFjm
And...he contributed with the bat too, in this series which now stands 2-1 in India's favour. What a legend!