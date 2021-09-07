First the World Cup and now the historic ongoing series, there is something about Jasprit Bumrah and England that just clicks. 

Though, to be fair, when you have worked hard enough to become the greatest of all time, everything clicks everywhere.

We can discuss the technicalities of this later; right now, it's time for us to celebrate our best as he becomes the fastest pacer from the country to claim 100 Test wickets. 

As of now, this is how the tally looks:

This has proven to be another feather in the cap of the 27-year-old, who, at the moment, is both unstoppable and unplayable. Here's how Twitter reacted to the news.

And...he contributed with the bat too, in this series which now stands 2-1 in India's favour. What a legend!