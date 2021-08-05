Ravi Dahiya representing India defeated Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan in the wrestling event at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

After winning the semifinal of the 57kg weight class in wrestling, Dahiya earned India's fourth Olympic medal. However, Dahiya's victory was not as imple as it seemed, since Sanayev used an aggressive approach to play the sport.

Kazakhstan wrestler brutally bit Dahiya during the semi-final round. Inspite of the pain, Dahiya not losing the grip makes his a true champion.

Many Dahiya supporters, notably former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, were enraged by the event.

How unfair is this , couldn’t hit our #RaviDahiya ‘s spirit, so bit his hand. Disgraceful Kazakh looser Nurislam Sanayev.

Ghazab Ravi , bahut seena chaunda kiya aapne #Wrestling pic.twitter.com/KAVn1Akj7F — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 4, 2021

N. Sanayev used cheap tactics to try & win the bout but Ravi Kumar Dahiya made sure that he doesn't lose the grip and win the bout in the end. Great resistance from the Indian wrestler!

Ravi Kumar will face ROC's Z. Uguev in today's final. Go for the Gold! 🥇#IndiaAtOlympic2020 pic.twitter.com/Xmj1KJu36O — Chaitanya Jain (@Chaitanya_j8) August 5, 2021

Can you imagine that Kazakhstan Nuislam Sanayev bite Ravi Kumar while loosing against sportsman spirits.

A comeback for the ages! 💪💪💪

India's Ravi Kumar Dahiya staged a thrilling last-gasp win over to book a place in the men's 57kg wrestling final! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/8M3naASAqd — Shivashakti (@Shivatandavama) August 4, 2021

This will have a harmful effect on #RaviDahiya performance in finals.

He will certainly feel weakness & pain in his biceps due to this.

That Kazakhstan player should be penalised and disqualified from participating further in this Olympics. — ÝÖ..Ma₹वाड़ी 🇮🇳🙏 (@marwaribania) August 4, 2021

Such players should be banned immediately. This is so unfair and in fact cheap ethics. Olympic committee should definitely look into this and take necessary action. We have already seen injustice in Mary Kom game. Not everything should be tolerated. — Harsha (@R_H_A_R) August 4, 2021

Request to our #IndianOlympicAssociation for complain against Kazakhstan wrestler #NurislamSanayev for his behavior to bites our Super Star #RaviKumarDahiya in today's Semi Final match,Appeal for Justice from #InternationalOlympicCommittee President #ThomasBach and rest members — Kewal (@KEWALKRISHNAKU6) August 4, 2021

Such a move is humiliating the spirit of sport. What do you feel? Let us know in the comments below.