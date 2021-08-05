Ravi Dahiya representing India defeated Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan in the wrestling event at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

After winning the semifinal of the 57kg weight class in wrestling, Dahiya earned India's fourth Olympic medal. However, Dahiya's victory was not as imple as it seemed, since Sanayev used an aggressive approach to play the sport.

Kazakhstan wrestler brutally bit Dahiya during the semi-final round. Inspite of the pain, Dahiya not losing the grip makes his a true champion. 

Many Dahiya supporters, notably former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, were enraged by the event. 

