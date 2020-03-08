The last time Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag opened for India, we won the World Cup after 28 years.
So when the two came on to the field once again, the crowd in the stadium, same as THAT World Cup final, went berserk.
Playing for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series 2020, Sachin and Sehwag got a rousing reception, as the two legends showed they still, very much, have it in them.
Chasing 151-run-target set by West Indies Legends, the opening pair played a partnership of 83 runs.
Ulimately, India Legends won the match by 7 wickets. But the most important part of the match was seeing Sachin and Sehwag together, something Twitter agrees with.
Nothing has changed, Yes Nothing has changed! @sachin_rt's Master-Class shots still gives us Goosebumps.
Sachin Tendulkar smashing boundaries 😍😍😍 what a nostalgic moment ♥️♥️
Masterclass
Once a God always a God💕
Pleasure to watch Sachin - sehwag show again..
Sachin Sehwag Jodi
Nostalgia 😍😍😍#RoadSafetyWorldSeries pic.twitter.com/Cbghyiw6tM
All these legends average age 43
Corona fear going on
But wen legends nd god comes to bat.
Ppl forgot everything
These true legendary entertainer.
Sachin Tendulkar
- #Viru #Sachin Opening
- 1st ball 4 by #virendersehwag
- 50 from #Sehwag & he Finished the match
- Class innings from #SachinTendulkar
- #sachinsachin chants
- Witnessing #Yuvi #Kaif #Zaheer #Lara #Chanderpaul #Hooper
Sehwag Sachin scoring 80 run partnership
Sehwag man of the match for notout 70*
What u need more great Saturday
Nostalgic
Sehwag man of the match for notout 70*
What u need more great Saturday
