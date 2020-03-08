The last time Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag opened for India, we won the World Cup after 28 years. 

So when the two came on to the field once again, the crowd in the stadium, same as THAT World Cup final, went berserk. 

Playing for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series 2020, Sachin and Sehwag got a rousing reception, as the two legends showed they still, very much, have it in them. 

Chasing 151-run-target set by West Indies Legends, the opening pair played a partnership of 83 runs.

Ulimately, India Legends won the match by 7 wickets. But the most important part of the match was seeing Sachin and Sehwag together, something Twitter agrees with. 

My entire childhood, right there.