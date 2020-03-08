The last time Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag opened for India, we won the World Cup after 28 years.

So when the two came on to the field once again, the crowd in the stadium, same as THAT World Cup final, went berserk.

Sachin and Sehwag walk together for the first time since 2011 WC at Wankhede 😍😍😍#RoadSafetyWorldSeries pic.twitter.com/xEwpSJTu9n — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) March 7, 2020

Playing for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series 2020, Sachin and Sehwag got a rousing reception, as the two legends showed they still, very much, have it in them.

Chasing 151-run-target set by West Indies Legends, the opening pair played a partnership of 83 runs.

•Sehwag opening his account with a FOUR

•Sachin showing his class & elegance

•Sehwag continuing his destruction

•Both together destroying opponents & almost sealing the game



•Good old days! Reminds me of when ICT had Indian Team fans, and not any particular player's fandom. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 7, 2020

Ulimately, India Legends won the match by 7 wickets. But the most important part of the match was seeing Sachin and Sehwag together, something Twitter agrees with.

Nothing has changed, Yes Nothing has changed! 💞@sachin_rt's Master-Class shots still gives us Goosebumps.

Pleasure to watch Sachin - sehwag show again..

Sehwag Sachin scoring 80 run partnership

Sehwag man of the match for notout 70*

What u need more great Saturday

Nostalgic#RoadSafetyWorldSeries pic.twitter.com/DTeoJpTWx1 — naman pandit (@namanpndit) March 7, 2020

My entire childhood, right there.