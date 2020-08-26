With this, we have officially seen everything in 2020.

If reports are to be believed, Lionel Messi has expressed the desire to leave Barcelona, the team he has won 4 Champions League trophies with.

Messi has asked to leave on a free transfer, which is definitely going to make things trickier. For the uninitiated, his release clause ended in June, and he remains under contract till 2021.

With things going downhill for a while now, speculations of his move from Barcelona were constantly being made. And the final nail on the coffin, proved to be Barca's 8-2 loss to Bayern earlier this month.

Lionel Messi is actually leaving Barcelona. This is a whole other level of pain. I'm not ready for this. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) August 25, 2020

If Bartomeu still doesn't resign, than this will be remembered as the worst phase in Barca history.



Its so tough to even imagine Messi won't be with Barcelona from now on.



Thank You, Messi, I am privileged to have lived to watch you play.#GOAT#Bartomeu pic.twitter.com/Oqi7O5Q4cg — V I S H♻️L (@_vishal_dutta) August 26, 2020

While this opens up a lot of avenues for Messi, it is being said that he is in talks with Manchester City bosses as of now.

Having said that, only time can tell what will happen. But Messi leaving Barcelona has sent social media on a frenzy, as you'd expect and here are some of the reactions on the same.

One of my biggest regrets in life is not taking me and my dad to a camp nou game and watching Messi create magic in real life. — Cratos (@CarlosAyalaJr) August 25, 2020

End of an era 😭😭 Messi to leave Barcelona this summer 😒😞it’s hard to believe that he’s leaving Barcelona.. 16 years ago a boy with billions of dreams arrived at FCB and left the club like a legend!!

Leo Messi forever ♥️ pic.twitter.com/zysTlt4YAv — ⒹⒽⒺⒺⓇⒶⒿ 👑 (@_iamdheeraj) August 26, 2020

If the rumors are true, thank for the greatest 11 years of my life, I simply cannot fit all I want to say about you Leo, but you have made me enjoy Barça since I was 9 years old I hope the club you go to gets you some more trophies I just want to see you happy again 😭💙 #GOAT. pic.twitter.com/TJt0SHqXvK — Dritan Sherifi (@dritansherifi1) August 25, 2020

If it's true that Messi has asked to [email protected] shouldn't stand in his way...he has won everything there is to win while wearing the famous blaugranda shirt..respect his decision 💙❤😪 #messi #GOAT #ViscaBarca pic.twitter.com/nuxoWDtseI — Michael Carberry (@m2cabsy) August 25, 2020

I’ve been admiring this man’s talent for as long as I can remember he is one of the few people who I always look up to. I do believe he’ll always shine wherever he goes #Messi #GOAT pic.twitter.com/RB86wvFddR — Hadil⁷ (@jkha518) August 25, 2020

I still remember the first time I started watching and playing football, the chills Messi gave me no one can compete that. I have always looked up in him like a brother, and always supported.

And I will keep supporting no matter what decision you choose!#GOAT #Messi BIGGEST FAN pic.twitter.com/lvIUNEdDMZ — Skyyy💦 (@akashtheskyRai) August 26, 2020

#GOAT

I know football bcoz of messi

I watch football bcoz of messi

For me football means messi❤️

He is a legend pic.twitter.com/RDxi7z4vVZ — Satyam Singh Rajput🔥 (@rajputstym) August 25, 2020

Because of Messi I started watching football

.

I did not watch Football before Messi and I will not watch it After Messi

.

It has Always been Messi 🐐



Only player to ever to win 6 Ballon d'or & 6 Golden Boot#GOAT pic.twitter.com/2sxKMXrjRN — Ӈ ǟ ʀ ֆ ɦ (@1amH4rshBhatt) August 25, 2020

This is not how it supposed to end. The biggest sad news for a football fan. Never thought that @TeamMessi & @FCBarcelona will end this way. #GOAT #LeoMessi pic.twitter.com/kRErDv899C — Sohailstrong12 (@sohailstrong12) August 26, 2020

Lionel Messi will end his Barcelona career with the most goals, assists, titles, individual awards, wins, goal contributions, UCL titles, UCL goals, UCL assists, el classico goals, el classico assists, wins in the club’s history.



The Greatest Player in the History of the Club. pic.twitter.com/zEEijxGIkG — Joe (@MessidemicV2) August 25, 2020

Lionel Messi's last goal in Barcelona Jersey is a dream goal for many 😔pic.twitter.com/qY33CUyQdI — #FAN (@Sarcastic__Raj) August 26, 2020

The very thought that we wont able to seem him again in that barca jersy itself is terrifying. After 16 years in @FCBarcelona, Lionel Messi has informed the team that he wants to leave. 2020 cant get worse than this. 😔 pic.twitter.com/KDXZjkMDhp — The Saudade Guy🌹 (@arunrajpaul) August 25, 2020

Six Ballon Dors

Six Golden Shoes

Seven Pichichi Trophies

Four IFFHS Playmaker Awards

298 Assists



No player in the history of football has more.



Lionel Messi, GOAT pic.twitter.com/KHB3nhvkYx — . (@ERNESTHDGAMERX) August 25, 2020

Barcelona fans waiting for news about Messi 🥺 pic.twitter.com/ij5jRAMG5Z — Goal (@goal) August 26, 2020

I had a bad dream last night that Messi wants to leave Barcelona — Trouble Maker 😒 (G.O) (@ObongRoviel) August 26, 2020

The fact that Messi wanna leave Barcelona #BartomeuOUT pic.twitter.com/Nq0aK1ovFR — Kathlyne Makola (@Kat_makola) August 26, 2020

Messi leaving Barcelona cold be his worst nightmare and the team nightmare too. I just hope he performs well in any team he find himself. pic.twitter.com/KO5AbdQ07A — Imported Alhaji (@ImportedAlhaji) August 26, 2020

Not Barcelona's Messi 🔵🔴🙅‍♂️ But the football world's Messi ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Zbi6bdPXxq — Annie Bigman (@anniebigman) August 26, 2020

I learned Spanish just for Messi, dreaming that one day I could go to Barcelona and watch one of his game, seeing him leave with glory and cheers, just like Xavi and Iniesta. Never thought that one day it would end like this. 20 years of glory and now he's only getting this? pic.twitter.com/Yk0hv661xu — Fionaliu (@Fionali10903265) August 26, 2020

In 16 years with Barcelona senior team, Messi went on from becoming a prodigy, to a legend and GOAT - but the only thing that never changed was the name on the front of his jersey.

Guess this had to happen some day. Truly the end of an era.