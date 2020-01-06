From bee-attack.

To regular invasions, we have seen a lot of things happening on a cricket pitch.

But nothing beats the richest cricket board in the world, taking the help of hairdryers, irons and vacuum cleaners to dry the pitch.

Yeah, last night at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, people were sitting on the ground with hairdryers trying to take off the moisture so that India's first T20 against Sri Lanka could start.

It didn't. Guess why?

Well, because it's a goddamn cricket ground. Not a cotton T-shirt.

Endia : We are going to be super power in 2020



Endia in 2020 😂

Using hair dryer to dry the pitch



NOT everyone can afford helicopter 😂



#INDvsSL #Endia pic.twitter.com/8Bpdz3gUVS — Malik Faizan 🇵🇰🇦🇺 (@migrantsoul_) January 6, 2020

But the sight of hairdryers and Virat Kohli looking back in this picture is just...iconic. Twitter agrees.

Why? Who gave the horrible idea of hair dryer! Just need an interview of the unseen!#T20 #IndVsSL — Ponkhi Baruah (@JuleeBezbaruah) January 6, 2020

The hair dryer and steam iron are being used now to dry the pitch. 🤣 #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/hIsLyVZRhn — ᔕᑌᒪᗰᗩᑎ TᗩᖇIᑫ (@imSulmanTariq) January 6, 2020

Low quality covers , hair dryers & electric Iron to dry the pitch were on display at #Guwahati #INDvsSL



Shameful for the richest board @BCCI

Just a case of mis management & taking things for granted.

Who cares about the spectators any way. — s tanwar (@sushtany) January 6, 2020

Richest board of the world guys. 🌧️😁

Make the pitch to dry with using hair dryer!!!!!#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/MFFhsrVg8A — Hg Abhishek (@HgAbhi) January 5, 2020

This is seriously shit! Hair dryer, iron box & vacuum cleaner. Better if SL team included our rain cover as well with them always. #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/uqEKZ9gbpl — R'īz (@mohRiz18) January 6, 2020

Imagine richest [email protected] doesnt have latest pitch drying equipment like other boards. A man was drying the pitch with a “hairdryer”. Even my hair which is so short takes 15 mins to dry. Imagine the pitch.! Embarrassing! World was watching. #INDvsSL — Behroze Telang. (@motherrr) January 5, 2020

Are you serious?? Using hair dryer and iron to dry the pitch?? Looks like world's richest cricket board @BCCI never heard of "Hover Cover" to dry the pitch. We are in the year 2020 for god's sake @SGanguly99. Please spare some fund @KirenRijiju ji 🙏 #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/EN6z1vVPOs — DS (@IForRealDS) January 5, 2020

Just feel ashamed of what we witnessed today. Hair dryer..steam iron.. more den 50k people..Rain stopped n still u have this pathetic drying system. Just imagine how the entire world must b seeing Indian cricket today. Guwahati should never get a game again #INDvsSL @BCCI pic.twitter.com/qbgLczCQDw — prince raj (@prince35_raj) January 5, 2020

Steam irons, hair dryer, leacked cover.... pathatic @BCCI @SGanguly99 . This is the situation of the richest board. #INDvsSL — Saroj Jha (@Jha_S_K) January 5, 2020

You guys are using Iron and Hair dryer for Pitch. Please dont nakes us laughing stock infront of world. Being the richest board behave like one. Dada This was disappointing. @SGanguly99. 🤨 #INDvsSL — Sourav Samal (@iamsouraav) January 5, 2020

India was suppose to become a superpower by 2020. Aise kaise hoga?