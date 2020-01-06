From bee-attack.
To regular invasions, we have seen a lot of things happening on a cricket pitch.
But nothing beats the richest cricket board in the world, taking the help of hairdryers, irons and vacuum cleaners to dry the pitch.
#INDvsSL Such a powerful hair-dryer.... Indian jugaad! 🤣🤣 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/U2YpWwDlrX— OM Rajpurohit (@omrajguru) January 5, 2020
Yeah, last night at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, people were sitting on the ground with hairdryers trying to take off the moisture so that India's first T20 against Sri Lanka could start.
It didn't. Guess why?
Well, because it's a goddamn cricket ground. Not a cotton T-shirt.
But the sight of hairdryers and Virat Kohli looking back in this picture is just...iconic. Twitter agrees.
The hair dryer and steam iron are being used now to dry the pitch. 🤣 #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/hIsLyVZRhn— ᔕᑌᒪᗰᗩᑎ TᗩᖇIᑫ (@imSulmanTariq) January 6, 2020
This is seriously shit! Hair dryer, iron box & vacuum cleaner. Better if SL team included our rain cover as well with them always. #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/uqEKZ9gbpl— R'īz (@mohRiz18) January 6, 2020
